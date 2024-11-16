BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU (13-11, 5-8 SEC) will honor and celebrate its seniors after the 2 p.m. CT match on Sunday, Nov. 17, against Arkansas (16-8, 6-6 SEC) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The match will be televised on SEC Network and called by Alex Loeb and Shelby Coppedge.

After Sunday’s match, the Tigers will honor Jade Demps, Madison Martin, Bailey Ortega, and Rumur Rouille. The first 300 fans will receive a unique senior edition t-shirt. Fans can also donate to the Thankful Tiger Food Drive by bringing a non-perishable food item and receive a $3 discounted ticket. Bins for food drop-off will be at the entrances.

LSU is coming off a heartbreaking five-set loss to South Carolina Wednesday night. The Tigers have a .227 hitting percentage on 12.95 kills per set. The Tigers’ 1,191 total kills are the fourth most in the SEC. On defense, LSU ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 13.67 digs per set and has an average of 2.03 blocks per set.

Jurnee Robinson ranks second in the SEC with 4.87 kills and 5.48 points per set, which ranks No. 8 and No. 9 in Division I volleyball, respectively. Robinson leads the conference with 449.5 points and 399 kills. She is averaging 21.4 points and 19.0 kills per match and has 11 double-doubles and 11 20-kill matches this season.

LSU’s middle blockers, Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee, combine for 343 kills on a .324 hitting percentage and average 1.85 blocks per set on 170 total blocks. Lee leads the Tigers with 0.95 blocks per set and a .346 hitting percentage on 198 kills. She also has a .395 hitting percentage in SEC matches alone, ranking No. 4 in the conference, and is coming off a career-high .630 clip with 19 kills against South Carolina. Jones follows with 0.90 blocks per set and has 145 kills on a .300 hitting percentage. Jones – a true freshman – has two matches this season with 10 or more blocks.

Bailey Ortega ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 10.00 assists per set. Ortega has four matches with 50 or more assists and sits at No. 2 in the league with 920 assists this season. She is one of five active SEC setters with at least 3,000 career assists.

LSU trails Arkansas 24-31 in the all-time series but has won six of the last 10 matches overall and four of the last six played in Baton Rouge.

To support LSU volleyball student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, click here, or to contribute to the Volleyball Excellence Fund, click here.

