Versus Arkansas

Arkansas is coming off a 3-1 loss at Ole Miss and is 3-6 this season as the visiting team, including a 1-4 mark in league play. The Razorbacks hold their opponents to a .197 hitting percentage (No. 6 in the SEC) primarily due to their league-leading 17.01 digs per set. Arkansas also averages 2.09 blocks per set. On offense, the Razorbacks hit .229 on 12.99 kills per set and average 1.15 aces per set this season.

Aniya Madkin leads Arkansas with 3.84 kills per set, ranking No. 10 in the SEC, and adds 34 blocks. Romani Thurman follows closely with 3.20 kills per set and has 0.88 blocks per set on 78 total blocks. Zoi Evans leads at the net with 1.22 blocks per set (No. 6 in the SEC) and has 101 kills this season. Hannah Hogue ranks No. 7 in the conference with 10.07 assists and No. 9 with 3.67 digs per set, and Courtney Jackson leads the SEC with 4.66 digs per set. Hogue also has a team-high 28 aces.