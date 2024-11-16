LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Murray State

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Murray State
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger, Sa’Myah Smith, Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa’Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aalyah Del Rosario, Kailyn Gilbert, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Mjracle Sheppard, Last-Tear Poa, Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow, Amani Bartlett, Mikaylah Williams, Jada Richard, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Izzy Besselman, Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aalyah Del Rosario | Photo by: Kristen Young
Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young

Related Stories

Fourth Quarter Leads LSU Past Murray State, 74-60

Fourth Quarter Leads LSU Past Murray State, 74-60

LSU Great Sylvia Fowles Elected Into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

LSU Great Sylvia Fowles Elected Into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

No. 7 LSU Hosts Murray State Friday Night In PMAC

No. 7 LSU Hosts Murray State Friday Night In PMAC