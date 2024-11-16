BATON ROUGE–Head Coach Jake Amos and the LSU Men’s Golf program have announced the signing of two future Tigers for the 2025-2026 season.

On Wednesday, LSU signed the number one junior in Europe in Dan Hayes. Hayes has an impressive resumé and will look to make an immediate impact in the program. Hayes is also ranked as the number 2 amateur in all of Europe and has 5 wins in his junior career. Hayes won two tournaments in 2024, most notably the English U18 Carris Trophy shooting rounds of 66-67-68-67.

“Dan has competed and won at the highest level already,” said Coach Amos. “He’s comfortable with the big stage and he has all the tools to make an immediate impact at LSU.”

The Manchester, England native is 441st in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Hayes also has competed at the highest level in amateur golf, playing in both the European Boys Amateur Championship and English Amateur and finishing 2nd and 3rd, respectively. Hayes also participated in the 2024 R&A Boys Amateur Championship and was a quarter finalist in the prestigious tournament. The well accomplished junior has also represented England at the national level, competing in the European Boys’ Championship in 2023 and 2024.

The second signing of the LSU Men’s Golf 2025 Class is Haleyville, Alabama’s Hudson Lawson. Lawson is the 32nd ranked prospect in the class, and has had a decorated junior career. Lawson was a first team all-state selection all four years of his high school career, and was a National Golf High School All-American as a senior.

Lawson also earned the North Alabama Player of the Year award in three consecutive seasons from 2022-2024. The Alabama native was also the champion of the 2024 AJGA – Visit Tuscaloosa Junior Championship shooting scores 67-66-69.

“Hudson is an elite talent. His game and personality is a perfect fit for what we are trying to build here at LSU,” said Amos. “I love the way this 2025 class shaped up, I believe we have one of the best classes in the country, and I can’t wait to see what they can both achieve here.”

The LSU Men’s Golf program has been trending up in the fall, earning multiple wins and keeping strong standing in the rankings. The Tigers will be back in action in the Spring, competing in the Puerto Rico Classic in February.