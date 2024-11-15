Soccer Falls in First Round of NCAA Tournament at No. 23 Texas Tech, 2-1

LUBBOCK, Texas – The LSU Soccer Team (9-9-3, 4-6-2 SEC) had its 2024 season come to an end on Friday night after falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to No. 23 Texas Tech (15-4-2, 8-0-2 BIG 12) by a score of 2-1 at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

The Red Raiders took the lead in the 23rd minute when Taylor Zdrojewski’s first time shot from 12 yards out found the back of the net. The lead was doubled just before halftime in the 42nd minute when Skylar Haase’s powerful header from ten yards out bounced into the bottom right corner.

LSU grabbed one back and made it 2-1 on the night just 35 seconds into the second half as Mollie Baker found Amy Smith with a ground cross, with the freshman tapping the ball into the bottom right corner. The Tigers played strongly in the second half searching for an equalizer, but could not find one before the full time whistle.

“I am really proud of how our team finished strong and handled the environment here. We are obviously disappointed in the result, but we had some really big chances over the course of the game,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “All credit to Texas Tech. They were clinical, but I thought we managed the game much better in the second half and saw some good moments.”



The opening 10 minutes was a cagey affair with neither team able to take control of the match. The first chance of the night came in the 12th minute when midfielder Danielle Shannon ripped a powerful shot inside the box that was parried away by Texas Tech goalkeeper Faith Nguyen.

Only 30 seconds later, the Red Raiders launched a counterattack but was denied by defender Sydney Cheesman, who won the ball with a perfectly timed slide tackle on the edge of the box before blocking a powerful shot by Peyton Parsons to conclude a strong defensive sequence.

LSU’s goalkeeper Audur Scheving was called into action for the first time in the 19th minute as she stopped Texas Tech’s first shot on goal in the night with a simple catch.

The Red Raiders opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Macy Blackburn lined up for a free kick on the right hand flank and sent a perfect cross to Zdrojewski, who tapped it first time with her right foot and into the bottom left corner.

Three minutes before the halftime break, Texas Tech found their second goal of the night. Blackburn sent an accurate cross into the box and found the head of Haase, whose strong header bounced back Scheving and into the bottom right corner. The goal gave the hosts a 2-0 lead in the match heading into halftime and gave Blackburn her second assist in the match.

The Tigers came out energetic in the second half and took only 35 seconds to grab a goal. Baker dispossessed a Red Raider defender around midfield and carried the ball into the box before sending a ground cross to Smith, who tapped it near post and into the bottom right corner to make it 2-1 on the night. The goal was Smith’s second goal of the season and Baker’s second assist on the year.

LSU spent the remainder of the half chasing an equalizer while limiting Texas Tech’s opportunities on offense. Nguyen denied a chance from forward Andrea Iljkic in the 66th minute before making the save of the night just a minute later. Forward Ava Galligan collected the ball outside the box on her left foot before ripping a powerful shot from 25 yards out that was tipped over the bar by an outstretched Nguyen.

The Tigers’ final chance of the night came in the 80th minute as Smith took a shot from the top of the box, but the shot was collected by Nguyen. LSU chased for the final ten minutes of the match, but could not find a goal and the match concluded with a final score of 2-1 to the hosts.

Texas Tech outshot LSU by a margin of 17-9, with the shots on goal coming in at a margin of 6-5 in favor of the Red Raiders. Both goalkeepers made big saves to keep their teams in contention, with Scheving and Nguyen both finishing the night with five saves each.

Shannon, Smith, Baker, Iljkic and Galligan all tallied shots on target for the Tigers on the day.

While it was a disappointing result, the Tigers fought until the end in Lubbock. Their 2024 season concludes after earning their fourth consecutive NCAA postseason berth, the longest in LSU Soccer history. The Tigers will be back for more next year as the majority of this year’s squad returns, with only three seniors departing.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.