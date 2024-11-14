Women’s Cross Country Prepped for NCAA South Central Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s cross-country team returns to action Friday morning as they visit Texas A&M once again for the NCAA South Central Regional meet at the Watts Cross Country Course. The women’s 6k race is set to start at 9 a.m. CT and will not be broadcasted.

Friday, November 5th | Watts XC Course, Bryan-College Station, Texas

Women’s 6K | 9:00 a.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results | Meet Information

The final meet to decide who’s earning automatic bids to the NCAA Championships is here, as the Tigers take on the Texas A&M course in back-to-back meets looking for a top-two finish as a team on Friday.

Entering the weekend, the women are currently ranked fourth in the South Central region with Texas, Arkansas and Tulane ranked ahead in the first three spots. In order to earn the automatic bid to next week’s NCAA Championships in Madison, Wisc., the Tigers will have to finish in first or second as a team and put on a stellar performance like they are capable of.

The women have finished third in back-to-back seasons entering this year’s regional, looking to become the first cross-country team in LSU history to make the big one. If the team doesn’t crack the top two at the meet, they will look to earn one of the 13 at-large bids that will be announced Saturday by the NCAA DI Cross Country Subcommittee.

At last year’s South Central regional, LSU took third with a point total of 129 with all five of those scorers returning for this year’s meet. Leading the way for LSU and recording the highest regional finish in program history was Ella Chesnut who recorded a time of 20:18.4 to finish fourth as a sophomore.

The four other scorers returning for LSU are Michaela Rose, Lorena Rangel Batres, Callie Hardy and Sophie Martin.

LSU’s women are fresh off of a seventh-place finish at the SEC Championships where they tallied a team score of 213. Rangel Batres led the way with a huge PR of 19:30.5 and an eighth-place finish as an individual. Rose and Chesnut were the two other Tigers to go sub-20 minutes for the first time as they clocked 19:55.2 (22nd) and 19:57.8 (26th) respectfully.

