Volleyball Signs Three to 2025 Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head coach Tonya Johnson announced Wednesday that three new Tigers have signed to play at LSU for the 2025 season.

The class features setter Takyla Brown (Austin, Texas), middle blocker Sanaa Donaie (Baytown, Texas), and right side Camryn Jeffery (Columbia, S.C.).

“I am excited about this impactful class and what they will bring to our program,” said head coach Tonya Johnson. “It gives us size, depth and volleyball IQ at each position. They are all very dynamic players and have the potential to elevate our competitive gym right away.”

Brown is a 5-9, four-year varsity setter at Weiss High School in Pflugerville, Texas. She is a Prep Volleyball All-American with a WHS school record of 3,780 career assists. Brown is averaging 10.0 assists per set in her senior season and has a single-season career-high 1,356 assists, which ranks No. 2 in Texas and No. 12 in the nation according to MaxPreps. Brown has also played club volleyball for Austin Junior Volleyball and is a three-time First Team Academic All-District selection. Brown will enroll at LSU in January 2025.

“Takyla is a dynamic setter who leads like a quarterback and understands the game well,” said Coach Johnson. “Her volleyball IQ and tempo will provide great on-court leadership for us.”

Donaie is a 6-2 middle blocker who leads Goose Creek Memorial High School in Baytown, Texas. This season, Donaie has 4.60 kills per set on a .300 hitting percentage, 71 aces and 1.00 blocks per set (111 total). Donaie is a three-year starter with 3.7 kills per set on 1,244 kills, a .333 career hitting percentage, 167 aces, and 324 total blocks (1.00/set). Donaie was a 2023 TGCA All-State selection and Offensive Player of the Year. Donaie has played club volleyball for Absolute Volleyball Academy and will compete this season for Houston Skyline.

“Sanaa is long, with great lateral speed and a fast arm,” Coach Johnson added. “She brings a high level of physicality to our middle blocker position offensively and defensively.”

Jeffery is a four-year starter and floor captain as an outside hitter at Westwood High School in Blythewood, S.C. Jeffery stands at 6-3 and is a four-time Region Player of the Year and All-State selection and is the first player at Westwood High with 1,000 career kills (1,141) She also 1. 90 blocks per set, 455 total blocks and 94 aces in her high school career. As a senior, Jeffery leads the team with 7.00 kills per set, a .373 hitting percentage, 1.50 blocks per set and 100 total blocks. Jeffery played club volleyball for A5 (2021-2024) and was a JVA All-National Team member in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, she was named the 2024 USAV Jr. National Championship All-Tournament Team (17U). Jeffery will compete with Stars this club season.

“Cam is physical and has a very elite arm,” said Coach Johnson. “She will provide a great presence at the net for us on the right side and can play the entire game well.”