Softball Signs Six on 2024 Signing Day

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU softball head coach Beth Torina announced the signing of six student-athletes on 2024 Signing Day.

Gradie Appling (Juliette, Ga.), Cali Deal (Quitman, La.), Rylie Johnson (Spotsylvania, Va.), Ashlin Mowery (Lancaster, Ohio), Ci’Ella Pickett (Mentone, Calif.) and Lauryn Soeken (Katy, Texas) have signed to join the LSU softball 2026 roster.

Appling is a utility player and four-year letterwinner at Tattnall Square Academy, where she helped lead her team to a 2024 Georgia Independent School Association State Championship Title. Appling is a four-time All-State selection and two-time Region Player of the Year. Last season, Appling batted .579 and had a 1.281 slugging percentage with 66 hits, 21 homers, 57 RBI and stole 29 bases. Appling plays club for Team North Carolina.

📞 Baton Rouge is Callin’ Gradie Appling from Juliette, GA is officially a Tiger!#GeauxTigers | @ApplingGradie pic.twitter.com/hzg9ce7Cbw — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) November 13, 2024

Deal is a pitcher who plays at Quitman High School. She is a three-time Louisiana High School Coaches Association First Team selection, a three-time Louisiana Sports Writers Association First Team selection, and a finalist for the 2024 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year. Deal plays club ball for Texas Bombers Gold, which won the National Championship in the 2023-24 Patriot Game Tournament.

The Boot’s Best play in Baton Rouge. Louisiana’s own Cali Deal will wear the Purple & Gold! #GeauxTigers | @deal_cali pic.twitter.com/oI4jCSvzmr — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) November 13, 2024

Johnson is an outfielder and three-time conference champion at Fredericksburg Christian High School. Johnson was named a First Team High School All-American in 2023 by Extra Inning Softball and MaxPreps and is the 2023 Virginia Christian Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Johnson plays club for Virginia Unity, where she is a five-time champion, including helping her team win the Atlanta Legacy, Colorado Sparkler and Triple Crown National Championships in 2023.

✍️ Officially an LSU Tiger! Welcome Rylie Johnson, an outfielder from Virginia, to Baton Rouge!#GeauxTigers | @ryliej2025 pic.twitter.com/K097DFVCF4 — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) November 13, 2024

Mowery is a utility pitcher who plays at Lancaster High School. Mowery was the Ohio Capital Conference 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year, and is a three-time OCC First Team honoree. In 2024, she was named Player of the Year after registering a 0.60 ERA, a .464 batting average and a .574 OBP. Mowery played travel ball with Virginia Unity and won the PGF Show Me the Money Championship in 2024.

The First Signee of the 2025 Class is in! Welcome Ashlin Mowery, a utility pitcher from Lancaster, Ohio!#GeauxTigers | @ashlinM7 pic.twitter.com/WFkIPP32CQ — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) November 13, 2024

Pickett is an infielder at Cajon High School, where she is a three-time Citrus Belt League First Team selection. She has played with the Corona Angels club organization for eight years and helped the team win the 2021 Alliance National Championship. Pickett is coming off a 2024 summer season in which she registered a .369 batting average on 38 hits, including four home runs, had 34 RBI, and scored 20 runs.

The Newest West Coast Tiger Infielder Ci’Ella Pickett from Mentone, CA signs with the Tigers!#GeauxTigers | @ciella_pickett pic.twitter.com/F707KL0P3L — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) November 13, 2024

Soeken is a pitcher who plays at Katy High School, where she was selected 19-6A First Team All-District. Soeken also played club ball for Impact Gold and won the USSSA State Gold Glove Award.