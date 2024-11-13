Basketball Tigers Open Signing Day Getting 6-11 Forward Matt Gilhool

BATON ROUGE – A 6-11 forward, Matt Gilhool, had his signing papers confirmed by LSU to start signing day and join Coach Matt McMahon’s Tiger basketball team for the 2025-26 season.

Gilhool, from Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania and William Penn Charter School, averaged 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks a game for the school as a junior.

“Matt Gilhool is a highly skilled and versatile forward. He is an athletic finisher at the rim and can score with either hand in the post,” said Coach McMahon. “Matt stretches the defense with his ability to shoot the three and space the court. He plays extremely hard and can really run the floor for his size. Matt will be very impactful in our rebounding and rim protection as he continues to get stronger.

The lefthander attended the 2024 Pangos All-America Camp where he was one of the top scorers in the event, averaging 17.3 points per game.

Gilhool, who is ranked the No. 2 player in the state of Pennsylvania, is ranked No. 65 in the Rivals Rankings and 73 in the On3sports.com composite rankings.

In his junior season, he shot 57 percent from the floor, 31 percent from distance and helped William Penn Charter to the championship of the Inter-AC in 2024, their first outright championship in 20 years. He was the Inter-AC MVP last season.