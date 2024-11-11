LSU Remains at No. 7 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU stayed put at No. 7 in the first in-season AP Poll this year after post two large victories in the first week of action.

The Tigers opened the season with a 95-44 win over Eastern Kentucky and a 95-36 win over Northwestern State. LSU will face Charleston Southern on Tuesday for its annual field trip game and Murray State Friday evening in the PMAC.

AP Poll – November 11, 2024