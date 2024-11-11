LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

+0
LSU Remains at No. 7 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU stayed put at No. 7 in the first in-season AP Poll this year after post two large victories in the first week of action.

The Tigers opened the season with a 95-44 win over Eastern Kentucky and a 95-36 win over Northwestern State. LSU will face Charleston Southern on Tuesday for its annual field trip game and Murray State Friday evening in the PMAC.

AP Poll – November 11, 2024

  1. South Carolina
  2. UConn
  3. USC
  4. Texas
  5. UCLA
  6. Notre Dame
  7. LSU
  8. Iowa State
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Kansas State
  11. Maryland
  12. Ohio State
  13. NC State
  14. North Carolina
  15. West Virginia
  16. Duke
  17. Baylor
  18. Louisville
  19. Ole Miss
  20. Kentucky
  21. Nebraska
  22. Alabama
  23. Illinois
  24. Stanford
  25. Oregon

