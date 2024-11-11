LSU Remains at No. 7 in AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU stayed put at No. 7 in the first in-season AP Poll this year after post two large victories in the first week of action.
The Tigers opened the season with a 95-44 win over Eastern Kentucky and a 95-36 win over Northwestern State. LSU will face Charleston Southern on Tuesday for its annual field trip game and Murray State Friday evening in the PMAC.
AP Poll – November 11, 2024
- South Carolina
- UConn
- USC
- Texas
- UCLA
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Maryland
- Ohio State
- NC State
- North Carolina
- West Virginia
- Duke
- Baylor
- Louisville
- Ole Miss
- Kentucky
- Nebraska
- Alabama
- Illinois
- Stanford
- Oregon