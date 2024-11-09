Tiger Basketball Hosts Alabama St. on Sunday at 4 p.m. CT

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team, coming off a 95-60 opening night win over ULM on Wednesday, wants to make sure and bring that same game back to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center when they face Alabama State Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. CT.

Tickets are available at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse ticket windows beginning at 3 p.m. Fans can bring their ticket from Saturday night’s LSU-Alabama football game to the ticket window and receive free admission.

The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady (for this game, Guaranty Media flagship will be 100.7 FM The Tiger). Live streaming will be available at LSUsports.net/live starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff. Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell will have the call on the SEC Network+ streaming broadcast.

Against ULM, the Tigers shot over 50 percent and was an impressive 17-of-19 at the free throw line. LSU made 10 three-pointers. LSU broke open the game in the last 12 minutes of the first half after the Warhawks had the game at one point eight minutes in.

Jalen Reed led LSU with a career high 24 points, hitting 8-of-9 field goals and all eight free throws after drawing six fouls. Cam Carter added 21 points for LSU with Curtis Givens III had 15 and Dji Bailey 13.

LSU and Alabama State met last year in December 2023 and despite a 74-56 win over the Hornets, the Tigers trailed by four points, 34-30, at the half. Much of the Hornets roster is back from last year and Coach McMahon wants his team to respond early the way they did against ULM.

The Hornets are 0-1 after a 93-79 loss at UNLV. Alabama State had four players score in double figures, led by Amarr Knox who had 19 points, five assists and two steals. TJ Madlock tacked on 14 points and four assists and Micah Octave helped with 13 points. ASU had 15 assists on 27 made baskets.

LSU is expected to go with the same five for the game with Jordan Sears, Carter and Bailey at guards and Reed and freshman Robert Miller III at forwards. Miller’s start versus ULM made it eight straight years that at least one freshman has started the game for the LSU Tigers.

Following Sunday’s game, LSU will make their first road trip of the season, playing at Kansas State on Thursday night.