LSU Travels To Tuscaloosa For Tri-Team Meet With Alabama and Florida State

BATON ROUGE, La. – Following a victory for the women’s team against Tulane and Houston, the LSU swimming and diving team is getting back together to travel to Tuscaloosa and take on Alabama and Florida State inside the Alabama Aquatic Center Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. CT.

The meet between the three teams will be available to stream on SEC Network + with the live stats populating on the Meet Mobile app and divemeets.com. Follow this link to watch the action in Tuscaloosa.

The LSU women are coming off two dual meet victories against Houston and Tulane. The Tigers defeated the Green Wave 199-63 and the Cougars 165-97. The squad improved to 5-1 in dual meet settings following the two wins it obtained in Houston.

The LSU men are returning to the pool for the first time since facing Navy, Loyola (Md.), and George Mason in a meet hosted by the Naval Academy. The men’s team moved to 3-1 in dual meet action, taking home victories over each team at the event.

LAST TIME OUT

To start the day against Houston and Tulane, the 200-yard medley relay team placed first with the squad of Valeriia Egorova, Zoe Carlos-Broc, Sofia Sartori, and Jessie Liao finishing with a time of 1:39.77. In the 1000-yard free, Helen Sava touched the wall first with a time of 10:00.66. Reagan Osborne won the 200-yard free with a time of 1:46.44.

Team captain Jenna Bridges claimed the victory in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:58.75. Michaela de Villiers finished in first place in the 50-yard free, finishing with a time of 22.55. De Villiers swept the sprint freestyle events by also placing first in the 100-yard free with a time of 49.33. In the 200-yard back, Egorova and Sartori claimed first and second in the event with respective times of 1:54.49 and 1:54.84.

Freshman Grace Palmer took first in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:10.59. In the 500-yard freestyle, Nicole Santuliana (4:46.09) and Megan Barnes (4:50.30) placed first and second in the event.

Chloe Cheng touched the wall first in the 400-yard IM with a time of 4:16.53. LSU finished in first and second in the 400-yard free relay. The relay group of Liao, de Villiers, Barnes, and Carlos-Broc claimed first with a time of 3:17.85.

On the boards, Helle Tuxen won the 3-meter springboard event with a score of 312.15. Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant placed fifth with a score of 281.30, and Maggie Buckley finished in eighth with a final score of 252.10.

On the 1-meter springboard Lavenant took first place with a score of 312.55, while Buckley finished right behind her in second with a score of 286.35. Tuxen claimed 4th with a score of 275.85.