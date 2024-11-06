BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will conduct baseball intra-squad scrimmages at 3 p.m. CT Friday and 11:30 a.m. CT Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, and the Tigers will play an exhibition versus UL Lafayette at Noon CT Sunday at Tigue Moore Field in Lafayette, La.

The intra-squad scrimmages on Friday and Saturday at Alex Box Stadium are open to the general public with free admission. Gates to the stadium will open 15 minutes prior to first pitch, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Free parking is available in the Alex Box Stadium lots on Friday; however, fans attending Saturday’s baseball scrimmage will be asked to park in one of the free lots along Gourrier Avenue due to the LSU-Alabama football game in Tiger Stadium.

Tickets for Sunday’s exhibition at UL Lafayette are $10 and may be purchased online at RaginCajuns.com/tickets. The Tigers and Cajuns will play two nine-inning games on Sunday beginning at Noon CT.