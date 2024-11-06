LSU Tennis Announces Tiger Racquet Club Relaunch

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Men’s Tennis Head Coach Danny Bryan and Women’s Tennis Head Coach Taylor Fogleman are proud to announce the revitalization of the Tiger Racquet Club, an initiative that will allow the general public to purchase court rentals at the LSU Tennis Complex.

The Tiger Racquet Club was originally opened to the Baton Rouge community in July of 2022. The goal of the club was to allow membership access to the indoor and outdoor courts. The initial launch allowed the community to connect with Bryan, Fogleman, and the student athletes. Because of this connection, Bryan and Fogleman are wanting to expand who can be a part of the Tiger Racquet Club and experience all the facility has to offer.

“We’re excited to open up the LSU Tennis Complex for public court rentals,” Bryan said, headlining the importance of connecting with the tennis community. “Moving away from a membership model will let more people experience our facility, even if they’re not planning on using them full time. This change will help us continue to build strong relationships with tennis players in our community.”

With the relaunch, the Tiger Racquet Club will be open to the public who will now have the unprecedented opportunity to play matches on the same state-of-the-art courts that the members of the LSU Tennis teams use on a daily basis. Indoor court rental is $40/hour and outdoor courts are $30/hour. Ball machines will also be available for $10/hour. Courts are available Monday-Friday from 8am-8pm, Saturday from 9am-5pm, and Sunday from 1pm-5pm. LSU’s varsity men’s and women’s tennis teams will have priority access to all courts. Availability may be changed to suit the teams’ schedules.

For more information on the Tiger Racquet Club, please visit the Tiger Racquet Club homepage.

“We are excited for the direction the program is heading in”, said Fogleman. “Opening up the facility to everyone to have access to it is something that the program has been wanting to do.”

Bryan and Fogleman have proudly represented purple and gold throughout their lives. The Louisiana natives are honored to call the LSU Tennis Complex their home, and are excited as ever to open up the complex to the local tennis community.

The Return To Purple And Gold

Danny Bryan and Taylor Fogleman are the epitome of what it means to be a LSU Tiger. The coaches have more in common than just where they coach. Both are from New Orleans, and were coached by Bryan’s grandfather and father in their early tennis careers. The champion facility was what brought them back together to coach for their home team.

Bryan is going on his third year as head coach but has an impressive history before his return to Baton Rouge. Concluding his collegiate tennis career, Bryan was hired by LSU in 2008 as assistant coach where he coached under legendary tennis coach, Jeff Brown. In 2018, he was hired by Wichita State, where he earned Coach of the Year by the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association). In 2021, Bryan made his return to Louisiana as head coach of the LSU Men’s Tennis team. In his second season, he saw first-hand the importance of the tennis community as the complex was the host of the 2024 SEC Tournament. He coached the team to the semifinals and the Baton Rouge community showed up and showed out for the home team to encourage them through the tournament.

Fogleman is also going into his third year, with two impressive seasons already behind him. University of North Carolina was the home to Fogleman for his college career. After concluding his time competing in collegiate tennis, he went on to serve as assistant women’s tennis coach at Rice (2014-2017) and Tulane (2011-2014). He then moved to Austin where he became associate head coach for four out of his five seasons at Texas. At Texas, Fogleman proved to be one of the brightest talents in collegiate tennis coaching, recruiting a top-ranked class and helping transform the Longhorns into a national powerhouse. Concluding his time at Texas, Folgeman returned to his home state to wear purple and gold as the women’s head coach.

Although they followed different paths, both of their journeys brought them back to their home state to represent purple and gold. Now, they are able to share their journeys and love for the game with the Louisiana tennis community.