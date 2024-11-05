Gallery: Baseball vs Samford

The scrimmage consisted of three seven-inning games, and the Tigers outscored Samford, 4-3, in the first game, 7-2 in the second game and 9-1 in the third game. LSU will play its second exhibition scrimmage of the fall at 12 p.m. CT next Sunday, November 10, when the Tigers travel to Lafayette, La., to face UL-Lafayette at Tigue Moore Field.