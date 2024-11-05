LSU Gold
Baseball

Gallery: Baseball vs Samford

Edward Yamin IV | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam, Josh Simpson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mikey Ryan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield, Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Trevor Schmidt, Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mic Paul | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jaden Noot | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Tanner Reaves | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mic Paul | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mic Paul | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Blaise Priester | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans, Mikey Ryan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell III | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Conner Ware | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Conner Ware | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Conner Ware | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Conner Ware | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mikey Ryanm | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chase Shores | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell III | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chase Shores | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jacob Mayers | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jacob Mayers | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

Alex Bregman Wins 2024 American League Gold Glove Award

Bregman in 2024 led American League third basemen in games (142), fielding percentage (.972), assists (242), total chances (355) and putouts (103). He was also tied for first in outs above average (six), tied for second in defensive runs saved (six) and third in zone rating (.799).
Tigers Outscore Samford, 20-6, in 21-Inning Exhibition Scrimmage

The scrimmage consisted of three seven-inning games, and the Tigers outscored Samford, 4-3, in the first game, 7-2 in the second game and 9-1 in the third game. LSU will play its second exhibition scrimmage of the fall at 12 p.m. CT next Sunday, November 10, when the Tigers travel to Lafayette, La., to face UL-Lafayette at Tigue Moore Field.
Friday's Baseball Intra-Squad Scrimmage Canceled; Tigers Set for Sunday Matchup vs. Samford in Biloxi, Miss.

LSU’s scheduled baseball intra-squad scrimmage on Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field has been canceled due to inclement weather. The Tigers’ focus now shifts to their exhibition games versus Samford beginning at 11 a.m. CT Sunday at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Miss.