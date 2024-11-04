Men's Tennis Concludes LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team concluded the first-ever LSU Invitational under head coach Danny Bryan on Sunday, November 3 after three days of matches.

LSU Invitational

The invitational consisted of individual singles and doubles matches with play beginning Friday, November 1. LSU was joined by Tulane, Tennessee, San Diego, TCU, and Columbia. The winner of the event was Michael Zheng from Columbia.

Tiger Tidbits

LSU had six members of the team participating in the invitational. Julien Penzlin, Aleksi Lofman, Rudy Ceccon, Brock Anderson, Alessio Vasquez, and Andrej Loncarevic were all in action over the weekend.

Singles

Senior Julien Penzlin had a strong start to the weekend, defeating San Diego's Iiro Vasa, who is ranked No. 52 by the ITA, in two quick sets by a score of 6-3. On the second day, Penzlin earned another win against Columbia's Sachin Palta in three sets. He defeated Palta by a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Alessio Vasquez also added another win to his fall record after defeating Neo Neidner 6-1, 7-5 on the first day of the invitational. Vasquez faced Hugo Hashimoto of Columbia, falling by a score of 6-4, 6-4.

Brock Anderson secured a win on the first day against Blake Kasady of San Diego, winning by a score of 6-2, 7-6(4). In the second day of play, Anderson fell to Columbia’s Jayden Templeman with a score of 6-1, 6-1. Despite the loss, Anderson earned a win on the final day of play against Tulane’s Steven Rice by a score of 6-3, 6-2.

Another win from the Tigers was secured by Aleksi Lofman after defeating Duncan Chan of TCU by a score of 7-6(6), 6-3. Lofman earned another win on the second day against No. 74 Nicholas Kotzen of Columbia in three sets with a final score of 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3). Lofman fell to Columbia’s Michael Zheng on the final day by a score of 6-1, 7-6(5).

In three sets, Rudy Ceccon battled it out to defeat Tulane’s Luka Petrovic by a score of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3). Ceccon defeated Thanaphat Boosarawongse of Columbia on the second day by a score of 7-6(5), 7-5. On the final day, Ceccon fell to Tennessee’s Alejandro Moreno by a score of 6-4, 7-5.

The final Tiger in action was freshman Andrej Loncarevic. Loncarevic was the sixth Tiger to earn a win on the first day after facing Nikhil Niranjan of San Diego in three sets. Loncarevic won by a score of 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. Loncarevic fell to Jordan Chang of Columbia on the second day by a score of 6-1, 7-6(3).

Doubles

The No. 20 duo of Aleksi Lofman and Julien Penzlin teamed up again this weekend. On the first day, they faced Lui Maxted and Duncan Chan of TCU, winning by a score of 7-6(4). Another win came from the duo in purple and gold on the second day after defeating Max Westphal and Thanaphat Boosarawongse of Columbia by a quick score of 6-1.

Brock Anderson and Andrej Loncarevic faced off against Stian Klaassen and Blake Kasady of San Diego, falling by a score of 6-3 on the first day.

Rudy Ceccon and Alessio Vasquez paired up against Neo Niedner and Nikhil Niranjan. The San Diego duo won by a score of 6-1.

On the second day of play, Anderson and Vasquez teamed up together against Templeman and Kotzen of Columbia, falling with a score of 6-1. Anderson and Vasquez were back on the court together on the third day against Tennessees’ Moreno and Newton, where they fell by a score of 6-3.

With the doubles change, Ceccon and Loncarevic were paired up against Palta and Chang of Columbia. The Tigers fell by a score of 7-6(5). Back in action together, Ceccon and Loncarevic fell to Tulanes’ Kalinin and Rice by a score of 6-2.

Results

Day 1

Singles

Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Iiro Vasa (USD) 6-3, 6-3

Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Neo Neidner (USD) 6-1, 7-5

Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Blake Kasady (USD) 6-2, 7-6(4)

Aleksi Lofman (LSU) def. Duncan Chan (TCU) 7-6(6), 6-3

Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Luka Petrovic (TUL) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3)

Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Nikhil Niranjan (USD) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Doubles

Lofman/Penzlin (LSU) def. Maxted/Chan (TCU) 7-6(4)

Klaasson/Kasday (USD) def. Anderson/Loncarevic (LSU) 6-3

Nieder/Niranjan (USD) def. Ceccon/Vasquez (LSU) 6-1

Day 2

Singles

Hugo Hashimoto (Col) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-4, 6-4

Jayden Templeman (Col) def. Brock Anderson (LSU) 6-1, 6-1

Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Thnahphat Boosarawongse (Col) 7-6(5), 7-5

Jordan Chang (Columbia) def. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 6-1, 7-6(3)

Aleksi Lofman (LSU) def. Nicholas Kotzen (Columbia) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3)

Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Sachin Palta (Col) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

Lofman/Penzlin (LSU) def. Westphal/Boosarawongse (Col) 6-1

Templeman/Kotzen (Col) def. Anderson/Vasquez (LSU) 6-1

Palta/Chang (Col) def. Ceccon/Loncarevic (LSU) 7-6(5)

Day 3

Singles

Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Steven Rice (TUL) 6-3, 6-2

Michael Zheng (Col) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-1, 7-6(5)

Alejandro Moreno (Tenn.) def. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

Moreno/Newton (Tenn.) def. Anderson/Vasquez (LSU) 6-3

Kalinin/Rice (TUL) def. Ceccon/Loncarevic (LSU) 6-2

