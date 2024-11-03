BATON ROUGE–The LSU Tigers ended round two of the Ka’anapali Classic in sixth place after a 7-under 277 team performance.

Matthew Dodd-Berry and Jay Mendell led the Tigers in round two, both carding a 3-under 68. Dodd-Berry moved to 7-under on the tournament and T11 on the individual leaderboard, while Mendell progressed to 5-under and sits T24 going into round three.

Algot Kleen bounced back from a first round 73 by posting a 2-under 69 to get back to even par on the tournament. Kleen has yet to finish a tournament over par for LSU, and will look to continue that streak with a strong performance on Monday.

After posting an opening round 7-under 64, Árni Sveinsson struggled to get things going in round 2 of the Ka’anapali Classic and finished with a 1-over 72. Sveinsson is still 6-under overall in the contest, and sits T20 on the individual leaderboard. Junior Alfons Bondesson carded a 2-over 73 in the second round, but remained under par in the tournament overall at 1-under 141.

LSU is 23-under as a team, and currently trails leader Oklahoma by 8 strokes going into the final day of play. With 16 of 21 teams in the tournament going under par in the second round, LSU will have a chance on the final day to make a surge up the leaderboard.

Fans can follow @lsumensgolf on all social platforms for updates throughout the tournament, while Scoreboard by Clippd.com will provide live scoring.

Full Leaderboard (Par 72)

1 Oklahoma – 264-273 -31

2 Indiana – 268-274 -26

2 Kansas – 269-273 -26

4 North Florida – 266-277 -25

5 Colorado – 270-274 -24

6 LSU – 268-277 -23

7 Georgia – 275-271 -22

8 TCU – 277-272 -19

9 San Jose State – 274-278 -16

9 Liberty – 275-277 -16

11 East Tennessee State – 271-282 -15

12 Sacramento State – 276-279 -13

13 Connecticut – 284-273 -11

14 Louisiana Tech – 282-277 -9

15 Wyoming – 287-275 -6

16 CSU Northridge – 286-281 -1

17 Gonzaga – 283-285 E

18 UC Irvine – 286-284 +2

19 Boise State – 286-287 +5

19 Southern Illinois – 288-285 +5

21 Hawaii – 287-291 +10

LSU Scores

T11 Matthew Dodd-Berry – 67-68 -7

T20 Árni Sveinsson – 64-72 -6

T24 Jay Mendell – 69-68 -5

T54 Alfons Bondesson – 68-73 -1

T64 Algot Kleen – 73-69 E