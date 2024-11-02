Versus Alabama

Alabama comes to Baton Rouge on a three-match losing streak after dropping a competitive 3-1 match at Texas A&M Friday night. The Tide are hitting .202 on the season behind 12.74 kills per set and an average of 1.41 aces per set. On defense, Bama averages 1.82 blocks and 13.42 digs per set.

Outside hitter Sophie Agee has a team-high 3.28 kills per set and adds 16 aces and 22 blocks to be the club’s top point scorer. Middle blocker Chaise Campbell leads at the net with 0.96 blocks per set and contributes 176 kills and four aces. UA runs a 5-2 offense with setters Kayla Keshock and Callie Kieffer handing out 5.30 and 4.99 assists per set, respectively. Keshock has 36 blocks, 33 kills and nine aces on the season, and Kieffer is second on the team with 19 aces. Defensive specialist Francesca Bertucci has a team-best 4.14 digs per set and has 10 aces this season.