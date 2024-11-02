BATON ROUGE, La. – After a weeklong hiatus, the LSU volleyball team (12-8, 4-5 SEC) returns to action with a 1 p.m. CT match versus Alabama (10-10, 2-7 SEC) on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Sunday’s match will be streamed on SEC Network+, and free Canes will be available for the first 150 students in attendance.

Coming off a weekend split at Auburn and Georgia, LSU continues progressing in the RPI rankings, entering the weekend at No. 55 after receiving a ranking of No. 96 a month ago. The Bayou Bengals have won three of their last five matches, including two of the previous three SEC home matches with wins over Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Despite being 2-3 at home in league play, two of those losses came at the hands of No. 9 Texas and No. 24 Florida. Statistically, LSU is hitting .227 on 12.95 kills per set, averaging 12.10 assists and 1.31 aces per set. At the net, the Tigers record 2.10 blocks on average and have dug 13.65 balls per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson ranks second in the SEC with 5.53 points and 4.90 kills per set. Robinson averages 21.5 points and 19.1 kills per match and has nine double-doubles and nine 20-kill games this season. Robinson tallied back-to-back 20-kill performances last weekend.

LSU’s middle blockers, Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee, combine for 263 kills on a .309 hitting percentage and average 1.92 blocks per set on 148 total blocks. Jones leads the team with 0.97 blocks per set, and adds 119 kills, coming off a season-high 14 kills at Georgia. Lee follows with 0.95 blocks per set, leads the team with a .314 hitting percentage behind 144 kills, and ranks No. 5 in the conference with a .353 hitting efficiency in league matches.

Graduate transfer setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 7 in the SEC with 10.08 assists per set and has six double-doubles after recording two last weekend. Ortega has three matches with 50 or more assists this season and is 50 assists shy of 3,000 career assists.

LSU leads Alabama in the all-time series 43-30 and is currently on a five-match winning streak overall and a four-match winning streak when playing the Crimson Tide at the PMAC. LSU is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings against Bama.

