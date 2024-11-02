BATON ROUGE – No. 5 LSU completed round one at the Ka’anapali Classic in Maui, Hawaii, tied for third place after posting a 16-under 268, where all four counting scores for the Tigers were under par.

LSU was led by freshman Árni Sveinsson, who posted a 7-under 64 in the first round of the tournament. Sveinsson sits T2 on the individual leaderboard, only one stroke back from the lead. The Iceland native has had an impressive start to his LSU career, with two top-5 finishes and one win in his first four starts. Saturday’s round at the Ka’anapali Classic also marked Sveinsson’s lowest career round, breaking his previous low round of 5-under 65.

Matty Dodd-Berry also delivered a strong performance for the Tigers, carding a 4-under 67 in his first round. In his first competitive round since October 2, Dodd-Berry was a key contributor to LSU’s success, starting on hole 11 and finding his stride on the front nine of the Ka’anapali Golf Club, where he rattled off three birdies in quick succession to help secure LSU’s spot in the top 3.

Junior Alfons Bondesson also shot under par, posting a 3-under 68, while Jay Mendell carded a 2-under 69 to round out LSU’s counting scores. Algot Kleen finished with a 2-over 73.

The Tigers are in familiar territory this weekend, as they’ve finished inside the top 3 in three of the four tournaments they’ve competed in this fall. LSU sits four strokes behind leader Oklahoma, who are at 20-under after round one.

Fans can follow @lsumensgolf on all social platforms for updates throughout the tournament, and live scoring is available on Scoreboard by Clippd.com.

Full Tournament Leaderboard (Par 72)

1 Oklahoma 264 -20

2 North Florida 266 -18

3 LSU 268 -16

3 Indiana 268 -16

5 East Tennessee State 269 -15

5 Kansas 269 -15

7 Colorado 270 -14

8 Georgia 273 -11

9 San Jose State 274 -10

10 Liberty 275 -9

11 Sacramento State 276 -8

12 TCU 277 -7

13 Louisiana Tech 282 -2

14 Gonzaga 283 -1

15 Connecticut 284 E

16 UC Irvine 286 +2

16 CSU Northridge 286 +2

16 Boise State 286 +2

19 Wyoming 287 +3

19 Hawaii 287 +3

21 Southern Illinois 288 +4

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72)

1 Jaxon Dowell, Oklahoma (IND) 63 -8

2 Árni Sveinsson, LSU 64 -7

2 Justin Biwer, Colorado 64 -7

2 Matthew Troutman, Oklahoma 64 -7

5 Five Players Tied, 65 -6

LSU Scores

T2 Árni Sveinsson 64 -7

T20 Matthew Dodd-Berry 67 -4

T29 Alfons Bondesson 68 -3

T38 Jay Mendell 69 -2

T89 Algot Kleen 73 +2