Women's S&D Head to Houston For Tri-Team Meet With Tulane

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s swimming and diving team is back in action Saturday morning as they take on Houston and Tulane in a tri-team meet inside the University of Houston’s CRWC Natatorium.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. CT with the event’s live stats available on the MeetMobile app and divemeets.com. The contest will also be available to stream on YouTube at the Houston Athletics page (lsul.su/3Cjg63u).

Due to the football game on campus, parking for the meet will be affected. Fans are able to utilize football gameday lots for the appropriate fee.

LAST TIME OUT

The LSU swimming and diving team traveled to the Naval Academy for a four-team meet and collected six total dual meet wins over each of its opponents inside Lejeune Hall Friday afternoon.

In its totality, the LSU men defeated all three teams the Tigers competed against with final scores of 180-119 vs. Navy, 214-85 vs. Loyola of Maryland, and 239-60 over George Mason. On the women’s side, LSU took down each team with final scores of 222-77 vs. Navy, 243-57 vs. Loyola, and 247-52 over George Mason. Both the men and women improved to 3-1 in dual meets on the season.

LSU TIMES IN THE TOP 25

Micahela de Villiers holds the 15th-best time in the 50-yard free with a time of 22.38. She also ranks 21st in the country in the 100-yard free with a time of 49.03. In the 200-yard free, Megan Barnes is 24th in the country with a time of 1:46.36. Freshman Nicole Santuliana holds the 7th-best time (4:40.85), while Barnes ranks 24th (4:46.90). Santuliana also has the 9th-best time in the 1000-free (9:39.52).

In the 100-yard back, Zoe Carlos-Broc has the 25th-best time in the nation (52.93). Transfer Valeriia Egorova ranks 14th in the 100-yard back (1:54.57). Freshman Grace Palmer holds the 4th-best time in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:09.12. Sofia Sartori ranks in the top 10 of the 100-yard fly at No. 8 (52.48). She also holds the 11th best time in the 200-fly (1:55.72). Chloe Cheng has the No. 18 time in the 200-IM (1:59.43).

In the 400-free relay, LSU ranks 10th with a time of 3:16.80. It ranks 12th in the 200-medley with a time of 1:38.20.