What Fans Coming To LSU Women’s Basketball Need To Know

BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Basketball officially begins its season on Monday and there are some things for fans coming to the PMAC know ahead of this season.

Mobile Tickets

All tickets and parking are mobile this year with the all-in-one pass, the tickets update automatically the day after each game if you have season tickets. The field trip game (Charleston Southern, November 12) is no longer a part of the season ticket package, but there are single-game tickets available.

Happy Hour – Beat The Buzzer

The Beat The Buzzer promotion, a pregame happy hour, will happen before all of LSU’s Monday night women’s basketball games in the PMAC.

The happy hour will begin one hour prior to the game when doors to the PMAC open and will run until 10 minutes to tipoff. The first Beat The Buzzer will take place for LSU’s season opener on Monday against Eastern Kentucky.

The specials will feature Tiger Dogs for $2.50, Nachos $2.75, Tiger Burgers (no Burger Kitchen Burgers) $4, an 85oz bag of popcorn for $2.50 and a 32oz souvenir soda for $3.50.

The happy hour also includes all premium canned beers (Michelob Ultra, Stella, Blue Moon and other craft beers) for just $5.25.

The promotion excludes: Papa John’s, Chick-Fil-A, Cajun Classic, Louisiana Creole Creations, Leroy’s Lemonade, Dippin’ Dots and Posh Pop.

Here is a schedule for all of LSU’s Beat The Buzzer promotions throughout women’s basketball season:

Monday, November 4 vs. Eastern Kentucky

Monday, November 18 vs. Troy

Monday January 13 vs. Vanderbilt