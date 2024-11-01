Softball Releases 2025 Non-Conference Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s 54-game 2025 softball schedule is complete with the release of its 30-game non-conference schedule announced Thursday. The 2025 season begins with the Tiger Classic on Feb. 7-9, hosting Central Arkansas, Charlotte and Southeastern Louisiana at Tiger Park.

LSU’s non-conference slate features five tournaments – four at Tiger Park – and six midweek contests. Overall, the Tigers will play 39 games against 18 teams that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament, including four teams in the Women’s College World Series.

The deadline for current season ticket holders to submit renewals for the 2025 season is December 2, 2024. Season ticket holders may submit renewals by logging in to their online account at www.LSUtix.net or by calling (225) 578-2184 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

The Bayou Bengals will put on the Purple & Gold Challenge Feb. 14-16, where they will welcome Northwestern, UT-Arlington and Virginia Tech, and then take on Nicholls, Penn State and Southern Miss at the LSU Invitational Feb. 21-23 in Baton Rouge. LSU opens its first weekend on the road against UCLA on Feb. 27 at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif., which concludes on March 1. The Tigers will also challenge Cal State Fullerton (Feb. 27), Utah (Feb. 28), Notre Dame (Feb. 28) and Weber State (March 1) in the Golden State.

After a midweek tilt at Tiger Park against ULM on March 5, LSU’s final tournament before entering SEC play will be the LSU Round Robin March 7-9 against Minnesota and South Alabama. The remaining midweek contests will include a home-and-home against UL Lafayette on March 11 and March 25 (at Lafayette, La.), at McNeese (April 1), and two more games at Tiger Park versus Louisiana Tech (April 9) and McNeese (April 22).

LSU’s SEC schedule will open with a three-game series against Kentucky on March 14-16 at Tiger Park. The SEC Tournament will be May 6-10 in Athens, Ga.

Dates and times for scheduled games may change once the SEC determines its television schedule.

