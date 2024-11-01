BATON ROUGE–The No. 5 LSU men’s golf team is set to conclude their fall slate of tournaments at the Ka’anapali Classic in Maui, Hawaii at the Ka’anapali Golf Club starting on Saturday.

In their last tournament at the Fallen Oak Invitational, the Tigers finished T2 after posting an 11-under 853 over 54 holes of play. Árni Sveinsson also finished T2 on the individual leaderboard at 6-under 210 to earn his second top 5 finish of the season as well as his second consecutive SEC Freshman of the Week honor.

In the past, LSU has had success at the Ka’anapali Golf Club, with the Tigers earning a win at the 2017 Ka’anapali Classic at 31-under 821. Additionally, Head Coach Jake Amos was the victor of the tournament in 2023 as the coach at East Tennessee, a team that featured both Kleen and Matty Dodd-Berry. The Ka’anapali Golf Club will play as a 6,700-yard par 71 that features scenic views, but challenges golfers in all facets of the game.

LSU is one of two top-25 teams in the field, with No. 2 ranked Oklahoma competing in the tournament as well. This tournament is also the biggest field of teams that the Tigers have faced all year, with 21 teams competing on the weekend.

At the number one spot in the lineup for the Tigers, Sveinsson will attempt to continue his early success. Sveinsson has made an immediate impact on the course, with the freshman never finishing outside of the top-25 in his first four tournaments. The No. 9 ranked collegiate men’s golfer also has one win under his belt at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at 7-under 209. Sveinsson carries a 1-under 70.33 stroke average on the season, which is good for second best on the squad.

Senior Algot Kleen will be competing as the number two in the LSU lineup after seeing continued success in his fall season. Kleen came into the year as a highly-touted prospect and has shown his big stage ability. The No. 10 player in the PGA TOUR U rankings has put together a solid campaign in his first four contests with the Tigers. Kleen saw immediate success this season, winning the Visit Knoxville Collegiate in September at 12-under 198 and has finished top-35 in each one of his appearances.

The number three spot in the LSU lineup belongs to Alfons Bondesson. Bondesson will be making his fourth appearance of the season in the Tigers’ starting five, with his best finish of the season coming at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate where the junior tied for 12th place. Bondesson has been quite consistent for LSU in the fall slate, boasting an even par 71.50 stroke average over 12 rounds of competitive play.

Jay Mendell will compete in the number four spot this weekend for the Tigers after posting a 4-over 220 and T31 finish at the Fallen Oak Invitational. Mendell currently maintains a 1-over 72.75 scoring average on the season with a season-best finish of T8 at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Dodd-Berry will round out the lineup in the five slot for the Tigers. Dodd-Berry got off to a hot start for the Bayou Bengals, posting a 4-under 206 at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate which was good enough for T8 on the individual leaderboard. Dodd-Berry makes his return to the Tiger lineup at a course where the England native has seen success.

Full Tournament Field

LSU(5)

Hawaiʻi

Boise State

Colorado

California State University-Northridge

East Tennessee State

Georgia

Gonzaga

Indiana

Kansas

Liberty

Louisiana Tech

North Florida

Oklahoma(2)

Sacramento State

San Jose State

Southern Illinois

TCU

UConn

UC Irvine

Wyoming

Fans can follow @lsumensgolf on all social platforms for updates throughout the tournament, and Scoreboard by Clippd will provide live scoring coverage for all three rounds of the Ka’anapali Classic.