LSU Women Take Seventh at the SEC XC Championships, Men Finish 14th

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The LSU women’s cross-country team put on another solid performance as they finish seventh as a team at the SEC XC Championships hosted at Watts XC Course in College Station. The men ended the day with a 14th-place finish as a team.

Senior Lorena Rangel Batres continues to pace the LSU distance program as she finished her final championship in eighth place with a 6k time of 19:30.5. Her eighth-place finish makes her a All-SEC Second Team member, just missing the First Team by one spot. This was her highest finish at the conference meet, recording a DNF last season and taking 17th in 2022 as a sophomore. The time of 19:30.5 was a huge new PR for the San Luis Potosí, Mexico, native as she shaved over 37 seconds off of last year’s time of 20:07.8 at the Arturo Barrios Invite.

The middle-distance star, junior Michaela Rose, was the next Tiger to roll through as she clocked 19:55.2 to finish 22nd. Rose finished one spot off of the newly created All-SEC Third Team honor. Like Rangel Batres, Rose recorded a new 6k PR as her time shaved off exactly 44 seconds off of last season’s 20:39.2.

“I thought the top three ran really-really well,” said Coach Houston Franks. “I mean Lorena [Rangel Batres] ran absolutely fantastic. She set the race up perfect and finished really well in an elite field. Michaela [Rose] and Ella [Chesnut] also ran very good too.”

The last LSU member to roll in under the 20-minute mark was junior Ella Chesnut with her time of 19:57.8 in 26th. Chesnut entered the race with a PR of 20:18.4 from last year’s South Central Regional, shaving over 20 seconds off for her new best.

Closing out the women’s side in the fourth and fifth scoring positions for LSU were senior Callie Hardy (66th, 20:35.0) and senior Gwyneth Hughes (106th, 21:05.4). Both Hardy and Hughes recorded new PR’s as they closed out the scoring.

“We had some others run okay. We’ve got to clean some stuff up before regionals because we can’t have that big of a gap between our first three and our next two to three runners. I think a lot of it was we just didn’t execute the race well in the middle but we’ve got two weeks to clean it up.”

Rangel Batres was the lone All-SEC member and led the Tigers to their seventh-place finish where they totaled 213 points for a score. Last season the Tigers took 10th overall with a score of 278, seeing them improve by a large margin.

“I really thought we should’ve been in the mix for fourth or fifth as a team on the women’s side. We just need to execute a few spots a little bit better.”

On the men’s side the Tigers finished 14th as a team with their score of 396. Freshman Emedy Kiplimo led the way for LSU with a time of 24:18.9 in the 74th spot of the race. The Kenyan improved on his previous PR of 24:31.5 from this year’s FSU Invitational. Closing out the final four positions for the Tigers were Hugh Carlson (77th, 24:22.0), Tyler Stevens (84th, 24:31.5), Casey Goetschel (95th, 24:50.5) and Dyllon Nimmers (116th, 25:17.6).

LSU returns to action on Friday, November 15, when the Tigers travel back to Bryan-College Station, Texas, for the NCAA South Central Regional.

Results – SEC XC Championships

Women’s Team Scores

1. Alabama – 72

2. Tennessee – 103

3. Florida – 122

4. Arkansas – 132

5. Texas – 150

6. Ole Miss – 155

7. LSU – 213

8. Auburn – 223

9. Vanderbilt – 253

10. Texas A&M – 269

11. Mississippi State – 273

12. Oklahoma – 283

13. Missouri – 291

14. South Carolina – 312

15. Kentucky – 318

16. Georgia – 487

LSU Women’s 6k Times

8. Lorena Rangel Batres – 19:30.5 (8 pts)

22. Michaela Rose – 19:55.2 (22 pts)

26. Ella Chesnut – 19:57.8 (26 pts)

66. Callie Hardy – 20:35.0 (63 pts)

106. Gwyneth Hughes – 21:05.4 (94 pts)

112. Yuya Sawada – 21:09.9

116. Emerald Kehr – 21:13.8

134. Addison Stevenson – 21:29.3

138. Sophie Martin – 21:32.2

143. Ahry Comer – 21:35.6

157. Jenna Key – 21:59.4

163. Natalie Venkataraman – 22:16.3

Men’s Team Scores

1. Arkansas – 38

2. Alabama – 52

3. Ole Miss – 122

4. Texas – 152

5. Missouri – 163

6. Tennessee – 169

7. Auburn – 175

8. Texas A&M – 207

9. Oklahoma – 221

10. Kentucky – 230

11. Georgia – 272

12. Florida – 319

13. Vanderbilt – 367

14. LSU – 396

LSU Men’s 8k Times

74. Emedy Kiplimo – 24:18.9 (69 pts)

77. Hugh Carlson – 24:22.0 (72 pts)

84. Tyler Stevens – 24:31.5 (76 pts)

95. Casey Goetschel – 24:50.5 (84 pts)

116. Dyllon Nimmers – 25:17.6 (95 pts)

118. Rhen Langley – 25:19.3

120. Will Dart – 25:33.3

124. Jack Wallace – 26:10.9

125. Thomas Rogers – 26:18.7

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.