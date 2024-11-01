BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s scheduled baseball intra-squad scrimmage on Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The Tigers’ focus now shifts to their exhibition games versus Samford beginning at 11 a.m. CT Sunday at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Miss.

Tickets to Sunday’s exhibition in Biloxi, Miss., may be purchased at THIS LINK or at the Biloxi Shuckers Box Office at Keesler Federal Park. LSU and Samford will play three seven-inning games on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. CT.

All tickets for the LSU-Samford exhibition will be general admission and are available for $15. Suite options are available by contacting the Shuckers Front Office at 228-233-3465 or sales@biloxishuckers.com .

LSU opens the 2025 season on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.