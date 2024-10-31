LSU Athletics Announces Partnership with Venture Global

BATON ROUGE — LSU Athletics is proud to announce a new and strategic multiyear partnership with Venture Global, a leading exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), as the university continues to strengthen its relationships with industry leaders.

This dynamic partnership will position Venture Global as a key partner within LSU Athletics, supporting the Tigers’ pursuit of excellence. Venture Global will be featured prominently across various athletic programs, further enhancing the fan experience and showcasing their commitment to supporting the local community and collegiate sports.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Venture Global, a prominent leader in the energy industry. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to excellence and community engagement.” Stated LSU Athletics Deputy AD Clay Harris “Together, we aim to create meaningful opportunities that support our student-athletes and foster economic growth in Louisiana. We look forward to the innovative initiatives that will emerge from this partnership, strengthening our ties to the local community and celebrating the spirit of LSU Athletics and the University as a whole.”

Venture Global is a leading, innovative U.S. LNG exporter whose projects along the Gulf Coast in Louisiana support thousands of Louisiana jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in economic revenue to Louisiana’s parishes. Their partnership with LSU Athletics marks their ongoing commitment to working with the Louisiana community and building long-lasting relationships through shared values of integrity, excellence and teamwork.

“Venture Global is proud to grow our relationship with the State of Louisiana through this new partnership with LSU Athletics,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “As the largest new job creator in the state, we are heavily investing in workforce training and development programs, STEM initiatives, and partnerships like this one with higher education to serve as a positive driver in the state for the next generation of Louisiana’s workforce. We are excited to support and work with the LSU community to foster new collaboration in this area and energy innovation across Louisiana. Geaux Tigers!”

The collaboration between LSU Athletics and Venture Global reinforces the shared vision of advancing Louisiana’s economic and cultural legacy. Fans can expect to see a range of activations and initiatives that celebrate both LSU’s athletic excellence and the industry’s contribution to the region’s prosperity.

About LSU Athletics

LSU Athletics is home to one of the most storied programs in college sports, with a commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. As a member of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), LSU Tigers compete at the highest levels of collegiate athletics and maintain a strong tradition of winning.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global’s first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing first LNG in January 2022. The company is also constructing or developing more than 74 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. The company is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities.