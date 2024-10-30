Tickets Available For November-December LSU Basketball Games; Mini-Plans; Group Tickets

BATON ROUGE – Tickets for LSU non-conference games and three-point plans that include Southeastern Conference games are now available through the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.

The Tigers open the 2024-25 season on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. against ULM in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

All of LSU’s nine home games in November and December are presently on sale, including four Sunday home dates and the Feb. 3 SEC/ACC Challenge game with Florida State.

Also those interested in tickets for the LSU game with SMU at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas can purchase those tickets online through LSUTix.net.

LSU is presently selling mini-plans like the 3-point plan with prices ranging from $44-$95, this includes the Florida State game on Dec. 3, the Arkansas game (Jan. 14) and the Feb. 18 contest against South Carolina.

The other mini-plan is the Saturday mini-plan of five games against Vanderbilt (Jan. 4), Texas (Feb. 1), Ole Miss (Feb. 8), Florida (Feb. 22) and Texas A&M (March 8). The prices for that plan ranges from $53 to $118.

The November and December games are a great time to get a group of people from the office or school to come to a game and get great seats. There is a group ticket form online, or group leaders can call the Athletic Ticket Office at 225-578-218.

Season tickets also remain on sale both at the Athletic Ticket Office and online as well.

For more information on any ticket options for the 2024-25 season, contact the LSU Athletics Ticket Office.