LSU Sells Out Women’s Basketball Season Tickets; Single-Game Tickets Available

BATON ROUGE – For the second season in a row, LSU has sold out its women’s basketball season tickets in the PMAC.

Single-game tickets are available for all of LSU’s non-conference games and they will become available at a later date for all home conference contests.

Coach Kim Mulkey is entering her fourth season at LSU. Under her leadership, fan attendance and engagement have soared to heights never before seen. In each of her first three season leading the program, LSU has set season-long attendance records all three years: 112,983 in 2021-22, 148,468 in 2022-23 and 220,932 in 2023-24.

With the increased excitement, 11 of LSU’s top-15 single-game attendance have come in the first three seasons of Coach Mulkey’s tenure. The game against Mississippi State on February 26, 2023 with an attendance of 15,721 set the PMAC’s attendance record, regardless of sport.