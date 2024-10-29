LSU and LSU-Alexandria Square Off In Tigers’ Second Exhibition Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – LSU will host its second and final exhibition in the PMAC Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT against LSU-Alexandria as the Tigers are less than one week away from the official tipoff for their season. Admission to the exhibition is free.

Fans are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the contest.

The regular season opener is scheduled for Monday night at 7 p.m. CT against Eastern Kentucky in the PMAC. Less than 20 season tickets remain for the upcoming season and single game tickets for all of LSU’s nonconference games are on sale now.

Wednesday’s exhibition will be streamed on the SEC Network+, a simulcast with Patrick Wirght and Shaeeta Williams’ call on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

In LSU’s first exhibition last week against Xavier (N.O.), the Tigers had five players score in double figures. Flau’Jae Johnson led the way with a 30 points, 10 rebound double-double. Aneesah Morrow also recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds along with 5 steals. Freshman Jada Richard scored 14 points with 3 assists, Mjracale Sheppard had 12 points with a game-high 6 steals and Jersey Wolfenbarger accounted for 12 points.