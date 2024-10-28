Tiger Golfers Earn No. 2 Seed For Match Play at East Lake Cup; Four Tigers in Top 10

BATON ROUGE – The No. 15 LSU women’s golf team played a solid round of golf to earn the second seed after the stroke play portion of the East Lake Cup at the famed East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday.

LSU posted an even par round of 288 at the home of the PGA Fed Ex Cup Championships and will face third-seed Oregon in the match play semifinals on Tuesday. That will be a rematch of the NCAA quarterfinal match from this past May.

The Tigers posted four golfers in the top 10 in the individual competition which was contested on Monday.

Two LSU players were under par with LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo earning her best finish of the young season with a third-place finish after a round of 3-under 69. Junior Taylor Riley, shot 2-under on the back nine to finish at 1-under 71 for a T5 finish, her second top five of her career at LSU.

LSU’s two seniors, Elsa Svensson and Aine Donegan both posted 2-over 74s to finish in a tie for eighth place.

USC won the top seed in the stroke play round at 6-under par 282, followed by the Tigers at even par 288. It was six more shots back to Oregon at 294 (6-over), with UCLA at 9-over 297.

Southern California’s Jasmine Koo won the individual title at 7-under par 65, while USC’s Catherine Park posted 4-under 68.

The course, which has undergone a restoration in recent months, played especially difficult for the players on the first nine holes, but yielded an average score of 73.65 for the 20 players.

LSU led the field in par four scoring at 6-over par and was tied for first in par 3 scoring at 1-over par. LSU had 15 birdies and led the field in pars at 56.

Rocio played the par 3 holes in 1-under par and Taylor Riley played the par 4s in 1-under par. Tejedo played the par 5s in 2-under par. Riley and Tejedo both had four birdies each in their round and Tejedo was co-leader with 13 pars.

The pairings for the LSU-Oregon match will be as follows:

Match 1 – Aine Donegan (LSU) vs. Ting-Hsuan Huang

Match 2 – Taylor Riley (LSU) vs. Kiara Romero

Match 3 – Rocio Tejedo (LSU) vs. Tong An

Match 4 – Josefin Widal (LSU) vs. Karen Tsuru

Match 5 – Elsa Svensson (LSU) vs. Suvichaya Vinijchaitham

The team to win three points will be the winner and, in the semifinals, all matches will be played to conclusion.

EAST LAKE CUP

East Lake Golf Club – Atlanta, Georgia

Final Seeding Round Results – Par 288

1 Southern California – 282 -6

2 LSU – 288 E

3 Oregon – 294 +6

4 UCLA – 297 +9

Individual Top 5

Final Results (Par 72)

1 Jasmine Koo, Southern California – 65 -7

2 Catherine Park, Southern California – 68 -4

3 Rocio Tejedo, LSU – 69 -3

4 Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Oregon – 70 -2

T5 Taylor Riley, LSU – 71 -1

T5 Natalie Vo, UCLA – 71 -1

LSU Scores

3 Rocio Tejedo – 69 -3

T5 Taylor Riley – 71 -1

T8 Elsa Svensson – 74 +2

T8 Aine Donegan – 74 +2

T18 – Josefin Widal – 78 +6