October 2024 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the October 2024 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Jade Demps

Senior, Animal Science – Science & Technology Concentration, Volleyball

Reason for nomination: I am nominating Jade for her commitment and dedication to her academics and service to the community. Jade was enrolled in 10hrs during the summer semester. During this time, she managed her academic commitments, competed in Europe for 2 weeks, managed workouts, and served as a volunteer for Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge. Jade embraces challenges, pursues her passions for helping animals, and contributes positively to our team. Jade’s “full force” commitment and dedication to both her academics and community service sets a remarkable example for all LSU Tigers.

Nominated by: Ashley Granger, Sr. Associate Director of Internal Affairs

“Jade is an absolutely phenomenal volunteer and completed a huge amount of hours with us here at the shelter. She participated in our internship partnering with LSU, and during that time, Jade completed over 90 hours of volunteer time in July alone. She was actually our volunteer with the most hours for that month as well! She observed surgeries and helped out massively in medicating our many animals. Jade really is just a great volunteer, and we look forward to seeing her again soon!” – Haylie Loyd, Volunteer Manager, Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge

Thomas Dowling

Senior, Chemistry, Men’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Thomas, as a transfer Student-Athlete this past academic year, excelled in both his academics and his performance in the pool while smoothly transitioning to LSU. He is conscientious, communicates effectively with faculty and staff, and demonstrates strong teamwork skills. His ability to thrive academically during the intense five-week Summer 2024 session was particularly impressive. We look forward to his continued success in his second year at LSU!

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Jardin Gilbert

Senior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Football

Reason for nomination: Since transferring to LSU, Jardin has been able to transition seamlessly and adjust to the course load at LSU while balancing his athletic responsibilities. Jardin consistently demonstrates independence and responsibility in all aspects of his academics. Jardin does a great job at communicating and he always ensures to compete assignments on time. This summer, Jardin was able to successfully manage a course load of 12 hours by taking initiative to come into the Academic Center extra and stay after his sessions if he needed assistance. Jardin has always done a great job of advocating for himself when it comes to his academics and the support that he needs.

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Lillian Tichenor

Junior, Chemical Engineering, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Lillian had an exceptional 2023-2024 academic year, demonstrating remarkable dedication and balance between her academic and athletic commitments. She maintained an impressive GPA of over 4.00 in Chemical Engineering, a testament to her hard work and talent. Faculty and staff have commended her for her strong work ethic, positive attitude, and leadership qualities. We are excited to witness her continued growth and success as she enters her third year at LSU!

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Craig Walton

Sophomore, Interdisciplinary Studies, Football

Reason for nomination: Craig is an absolute joy to work with! He consistently brings a positive attitude and enthusiasm that brightens the environment. Craig has done a great job at utilizing the resources provided by the Academic Center and never shies away from asking for help if he needs it. Additionally, Craig advocates for himself and demonstrates exemplary communication skills. Craig encourages his teammates by being a vocal leader and consistently doing the right thing.

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Zavion Thomas

Sophomore, Interdisciplinary Studies, Football

Reason for nomination: Not only is Zavion in good academic standing, but he has been a stellar student and has all A’s in all of his classes right now. He is never late to a study hall session and never misses. When he first arrived as a transfer he was a little hard to connect with but over time has opened up and accepted all assistance and advice that is offered to him. He engages with people around him and pushes his teammates to their best selves. He gives just as much effort with the advising staff and with his grades as he does on the field. To him, his class performance and game performance are one in the same so he puts his best foot forward for both. He always has a smile on his face and is always very positive.

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.