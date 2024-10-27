BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2025 LSU Bat Girls application will open online at Noon CT on Monday, October 28. Applications will be accepted through Friday, November 8, at 5 p.m. CT.

The online application will be available at LSUsports.net/batgirls.

Following a screening of applications, candidates will be asked to participate in several interview processes. Final selections will be posted online at LSUsports.net/batgirls on Wednesday, November 27.

The Bat Girls are a part of the LSU Athletics Operations department. In addition to working as bat handlers for all LSU home baseball games, members serve as ambassadors for fans at Alex Box Stadium and are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner both on and off the field.

The organization is composed of as many as 24 members, all of whom must be full-time LSU students in good academic standing.

More information may be obtained by contacting Samantha Wilson via e-mail at swil415@lsu.edu.