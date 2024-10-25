LSU Women's Golf Ranked No. 15 In Latest WGCA Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team is ranked No. 15 in the latest Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll rankings announced on Friday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

The Tigers will be in Atlanta, Georgia this weekend to prepare for Monday’s East Lake Cup that features a round of stroke play and two days of match play at the East Lake Golf Club. Coverage Monday through Wednesday will be available on The Golf Channel.

Stanford remains the No. 1 team with three other teams receiving first place votes – Arkansas (No. 2, 3 votes), South Carolina (No. 3, 4 votes) and Southern California (No. 5, 1 vote).

A total of nine SEC teams are in the present coaches top 25.

The next Coaches Poll is set for Friday, November 15.

Division I Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll

Rank, School (First Place Votes)/Points

1 Stanford (18)/639

2 Arkansas (3)/611

3 South Carolina (4)/606

4 Texas/532

5 Southern California (1)/516

6 Arizona State/510

7 Oregon/467

8 Mississippi State/465

9 Northwestern/457

10 Arizona/450

11 Florida State/378

12 Virginia/345

13 North Carolina/337

14 Vanderbilt/308

15 LSU/259

16 Wake Forest/258

17 Auburn/246

18 Ole Miss/222

19 Texas A&M/194

20 Duke/162

21 Michigan State/108

22 TCU/89

23 Oklahoma State/50

24 Houston/47

25 Kansas/43

Others Receiving Votes: UCLA (41); Baylor (39); California (36); Clemson (13); Florida (11); Kansas State (5); Iowa State (3), Florida Gulf Coast (2); Tennessee (1).