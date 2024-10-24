LSU Gold
Volleyball

Volleyball Travels for Matches at Auburn, Georgia

LSU is 5-2 in matches played away from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center this season. Both matches played at Auburn and at Georgia will be streamed on SEC Network +.

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team matches up with Auburn and Georgia this weekend to continue its Southeastern Conference schedule.

First up for LSU (11-7, 3-4 SEC) will be a 6:30 p.m. CT match against Auburn (14-4, 4-3 SEC) on Friday, Oct. 25, at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., and then will travel to Athens, Ga., to face Georgia (8-9, 2-5 SEC) at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Stegeman Coliseum. Both matches will be streamed digitally on SEC Network +.

The Tigers have picked up three wins over five matches entering the weekend and are 5-2 when playing away from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. As a unit, LSU is hitting .221 on 12.70 kills, has 11.84 assists and 1.17 aces per set. On the defensive side of the net, the Tigers average 2.06 blocks and 13.41 digs per set to hold the opposition to a .228 hitting percentage.   

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson still leads the SEC with 4.73 kills per set and 5.32 points per set (minimum 50 sets played) and ranks No. 7 and No. 10 in the NCAA, respectively. Robinson averages 20.6 points and 18.3 kills per match and has eight double-doubles and seven 20-kill matches this season.

LSU’s middle blockers, Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee, combine for 229 kills on a .296 hitting percentage and average 1.90 blocks per set on 130 total blocks. Jones leads the team and ranks third among SEC freshmen with 0.99 blocks per set. Jones also contributes 101 kills on a .286 hitting percentage. Lee follows with 0.91 blocks per set and leads the team with a .306 hitting percentage behind 128 kills – the second-most on the team.

Graduate transfer setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 4 in the SEC with 688 total assists and No. 8 in the conference with 9.97 assists per set. Ortega has four double-doubles and three matches with 50 or more assists this season and is 138 assists shy of 3,000 career assists.

LSU leads Auburn and Georgia in the all-time series, leading Auburn 48-16 and Georgia 40-29.

To support LSU volleyball student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, click here, or to contribute to the Volleyball Excellence Fund, click here

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

at Auburn

Auburn enters the weekend on a two-match losing streak and has dropped three of its last five matches. AU is a physical team that ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 2.70 blocks per set. Auburn also averages 16.85 digs per set and holds its opponents to a league-low .171 hitting percentage. Offensively, Auburn is hitting .240 on 13.40 kills per set, averaging 1.33 aces per set.

Outside hitter Madison Scheer leads Auburn with 3.57 kills per set and adds 0.82 blocks per set (55 total). Middle blocker Chelsey McCurdy leads the team with 80 total blocks and ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 1.19 blocks per set, while counterpart Emma Moore paces the team with 1.25 blocks per set (No. 6 in the SEC) in 44 sets. Setters Peyton Dunn and Kalei Edson average 5.48 and 5.28 assists per set. Edson leads the team with 25 aces. Libero Alexis Dacosta anchors the defense with 3.79 digs per set, ranking sixth in the conference.

LSU is 8-2 in the last 10 matchups against Auburn, including a 3-2 record in the previous five matches played at Auburn. LSU fell to Auburn 3-0 last season at Neville Arena.

at Georgia

Georgia is also on a two-match losing streak and is glad to be at home, where they are 5-2 on the season. The Bulldogs stand out statistically with 2.32 blocks (No. 6 in the SEC) and 1.76 aces per set (No. 3 in the SEC). UGA is hitting .228 on 12.05 kills per set, and its 12.27 digs on average help hold opponents to a .218 hitting percentage. 

Middle blocker Sophie Fischer is the Dawgs leader, ranking No. 10 in the SEC with 4.25 points per set behind a team-high 3.14 kills, 1.41 blocks and 0.36 aces per set (27 total). Setter Clara Brower ranks ninth in the SEC with 9.69 assists per set, adding 40 blocks, 29 kills, and 19 aces. Libero Bailey Cox leads the club with 3.04 digs per set and is second on the team with 21 total aces.

Despite leading the series, LSU is nursing a five-match losing streak against Georgia. The Tigers are looking for their first win in Athens since a 3-1 victory on Nov. 26, 2021.   

