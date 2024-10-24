Volleyball Travels for Matches at Auburn, Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team matches up with Auburn and Georgia this weekend to continue its Southeastern Conference schedule.

First up for LSU (11-7, 3-4 SEC) will be a 6:30 p.m. CT match against Auburn (14-4, 4-3 SEC) on Friday, Oct. 25, at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., and then will travel to Athens, Ga., to face Georgia (8-9, 2-5 SEC) at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Stegeman Coliseum. Both matches will be streamed digitally on SEC Network +.

The Tigers have picked up three wins over five matches entering the weekend and are 5-2 when playing away from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. As a unit, LSU is hitting .221 on 12.70 kills, has 11.84 assists and 1.17 aces per set. On the defensive side of the net, the Tigers average 2.06 blocks and 13.41 digs per set to hold the opposition to a .228 hitting percentage.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson still leads the SEC with 4.73 kills per set and 5.32 points per set (minimum 50 sets played) and ranks No. 7 and No. 10 in the NCAA, respectively. Robinson averages 20.6 points and 18.3 kills per match and has eight double-doubles and seven 20-kill matches this season.

LSU’s middle blockers, Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee, combine for 229 kills on a .296 hitting percentage and average 1.90 blocks per set on 130 total blocks. Jones leads the team and ranks third among SEC freshmen with 0.99 blocks per set. Jones also contributes 101 kills on a .286 hitting percentage. Lee follows with 0.91 blocks per set and leads the team with a .306 hitting percentage behind 128 kills – the second-most on the team.

Graduate transfer setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 4 in the SEC with 688 total assists and No. 8 in the conference with 9.97 assists per set. Ortega has four double-doubles and three matches with 50 or more assists this season and is 138 assists shy of 3,000 career assists.

LSU leads Auburn and Georgia in the all-time series, leading Auburn 48-16 and Georgia 40-29.

