LSU Ranked No. 7 In Preseason Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU will enter the season ranked No. 7 in the coaches poll. The Tigers were also ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP Poll which was released earlier this month.

The Tigers are one of four SEC teams ranked in the top-10 of the preseason coaches poll. The conference has seven total teams in the initial poll.

Preseason Coaches Poll

1) South Carolina

2) UConn

3) USC

4) Texas

5) Notre Dame

6) UCLA

7) LSU

8) North Carolina State

9) Iowa State

10) Oklahoma

11) Duke

12) Baylor

13) Kansas State

14) Ohio State

15) West Virginia

16) North Carolina

17) Louisville

18) Maryland

19) Florida State

20) Creighton

21) Ole Miss

22) Kentucky

23) Nebraska

24) Indiana

25) Alabama

Others Receiving Votes

Gonzaga 49; TCU 37; Tennessee 32; Stanford 32; Iowa 28; Utah 25; South Dakota State 22; Oregon State 21; Princeton 18; Colorado 15; Virginia Tech 10; Illinois 9; Middle Tennessee 8; Fairfield 7; Richmond 6; California 6; Auburn 5; UNLV 4; Miami (FL) 4; FGCU 4; South Florida 3; George Mason 2; Saint Joseph’s 1; Michigan 1; Cleveland State 1;