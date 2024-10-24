LSU Ranked No. 7 In Preseason Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU will enter the season ranked No. 7 in the coaches poll. The Tigers were also ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP Poll which was released earlier this month.
The Tigers are one of four SEC teams ranked in the top-10 of the preseason coaches poll. The conference has seven total teams in the initial poll.
Preseason Coaches Poll
1) South Carolina
2) UConn
3) USC
4) Texas
5) Notre Dame
6) UCLA
7) LSU
8) North Carolina State
9) Iowa State
10) Oklahoma
11) Duke
12) Baylor
13) Kansas State
14) Ohio State
15) West Virginia
16) North Carolina
17) Louisville
18) Maryland
19) Florida State
20) Creighton
21) Ole Miss
22) Kentucky
23) Nebraska
24) Indiana
25) Alabama
Others Receiving Votes
Gonzaga 49; TCU 37; Tennessee 32; Stanford 32; Iowa 28; Utah 25; South Dakota State 22; Oregon State 21; Princeton 18; Colorado 15; Virginia Tech 10; Illinois 9; Middle Tennessee 8; Fairfield 7; Richmond 6; California 6; Auburn 5; UNLV 4; Miami (FL) 4; FGCU 4; South Florida 3; George Mason 2; Saint Joseph’s 1; Michigan 1; Cleveland State 1;