Penzlin/Lofman Duo Reach Semifinals of ITA Southern Regional

BATON ROUGE, La – The LSU Tennis Complex was the host of the ITA Southern Regional where 18 teams came to compete from October 16 to October 21 in the ITA Southern Regional and several members of the LSU Men’s Tennis team had impressive runs through the competition.

ITA Southern Regional

Singles

Jamie Diack opened the ITA Southern Regional for the Tigers in the qualifying round of singles against Marshall Landry of Mississippi State. Diack secured the first win of the week for LSU as he defeated Landry 6-4, 7-6(4). He then moved on to compete in the qualifying Round of 32 where he fell to Juan Pablo Valdez Guzon of University of Alabama, Birmingham 6-4, 6-2.

Starting competition off in the main draw Round of 64, Brock Anderson faced No. 12 Petar Jovanovic of Mississippi State in three sets. Jovanovic defeated Anderson 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. Aleksi Lofman was also in action in the Round of 62 against Georgios Nouchakis of University of Alabama, Birmingham. Lofman secured the win by a score of 7-5, 6-2. Ishaan Ravichander was the next Tiger competing in the round. He fell to Matthieu Chambonniere of Ole Miss by a score of 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(3). Alessio Vasquez also made an appearance against Noah Malige of University of Alabama, Birmingham. Vasquez fell 1-6, 3-6. Julien Penzlin earned a quick win over Hiiro Sakamoto of Troy with a final score of 6-2, 6-2. To conclude the round for the Tigers, Rudy Ceccon faced Sebastian Harrison of Samford. Ceccon advanced to the next round with a final score of 6-1, 6-3.

The Tigers had three members of the team competing in the main draw Round of 32. To start the day off, Lofman earned another win against Braden Hannig of South Alabama by a score of 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Penzlin was back on the courts facing Alexander Frusina where he was awarded a win due to his opponent being retired. Ceccon concluded his run in the main draw after falling to Mario Martinez Serrano of Mississippi State 4-6, 5-7.

In the Round of 16, Penzlin faced off against Noah Schlagenhauf in three sets. The first set went to Schlagenhauf by a narrow score of 6-4. Penzlin took the second set by 6-4, forcing a third. The final set went to Schlagenhauf in a 7-5 battle.

Singles Main Draw Consolation

Despite losses in the main draw, several Tigers earned wins in the main draw consolation. Anderson was back in action against JB Pickard of Samford where he won 6-4, 6-4. Another Tiger win came from Ishaan Ravichander against North Alabama’s Lachlan Brain by a quick score of 6-2, 6-1. Another win in purple and gold came from Vasquez against Auburn’s Thomas Kennedy. Vasquez defeated Kennedy 6-2, 6-4, concluding consolation matches for the Tigers.

Doubles Main Draw

The Tigers had three doubles teams competing in the main draw. Starting off, the No. 20 duo of Lofman and Penzlin began play in the Round of 32 against Jacksonville State duo of Timo De Visser and Logan Haga. The Tiger duo won by a score of 8-6. Next up in the Round of 32, was the duo of Ceccon and Vasquez who earned a win over Oriol Fillat Gimenez and William Jade of University of Louisiana by a score of 8-5. Ravichander and Anderson were the final duo in action against Isac Stromberg and Gordan Whitwell of Ole Miss. The Tiger duo fell 5-8.

Penzlin and Lofman opened up the Round of 16 for the Tigers against Thomas Kennedy and Nicholas Heng, winning 8-4. Ceccon and Vasquez extended their run after defeating Alin Fatu and Marko Milosavljevic of Jacksonville State 8-5, to advance to the quarterfinals.

Penzlin and Lofman played another strong match in the quarterfinals against Matthieu Chambonniere and Noah Schlagenhauf, winning 8-6 and securing their spot in the semifinals. Ceccon and Vasquez fell to Mario Martinez Serrano and Niccollo Baroni 8-3.

The No. 20 duo of Penzlin and Lofman faced the No. 1 duo of Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez in the doubles semifinals of the regional. The Tigers ended their impressive run after falling to the Bulldogs 3-6, 4-6.

Results

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Singles

Q1 Jamie Diack (LSU) def. Landry Marshall (MSU) 6-4, 7-6(4)

Q2 Juan Pablo Guzon Valdez (UAB) def.Jamie Diack (LSU) 6-4, 6-2

Thursday, Oct. 17

Singles

R64 Lofman (LSU) def. Novchakis (UAB), 7-5, 6–2

R64 Jovanovic (MSU) def. Anderson (LSU), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

R64 Milage (UAB) def. Vasquez Gehrke (LSU), 6-1, 6-3

R64 Chambonniere (OLE MISS) def. Ravichander (LSU), 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (3)

R64 Penzlin (LSU) def. Sakamoto (TROY), 6-2, 6-2

R64 Ceccon (LSU) def. Harrison (SAM), 6-1, 6-3

Friday, Oct. 18

Doubles

R32 Vasquez Gehrke/Ceccon(LSU) def. Fillet Giminez/Jaoe(ULL), 8-5

R32 Penzlin/Lofman(LSU) def. De Visser/Haga(JSU), 8-6

R32 Stromberg/Whitwell(Ole Miss) def. Ravichander/Anderson(LSU), 8-5

Singles

R32 Aleksi Lofman (LSU) def. Braden Hannig (USA) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

R32 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Alexander Frusina (AUB) 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-2, ret. INJ

R32 Mario Martinez Servano (MSU) def. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 6-4, 7-5

R16 Matias Ponce De Leon (ALA) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-4 ret. INJ

R16 Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Singles Main Draw Consolation

Alessio Vasquez Gehrke(LSU) def. Thomas Kennedy(AUB), 6-2,6-4

Brock Anderson(LSU) def. JB Pickard(SAM), 6-4,6-4

Ishaan Ravichander (LSU) def. Lachlan Brain (UNA) 6-2, 6-1

Roberto Ferrez Gumarae (MSU) def. Jaimie Diack (LSU) 6-0, 6-2

Saturday, Oct. 19

Doubles Main Draw

R16 Penzlin/Lofman (LSU) def. Kennedy/Heng (AUB), 8-4

R16 Vasquez Gehrke/Ceccon (LSU) def. Fatu/Milosavljevic (JAX), 8-5

QF Penzlin/Lofman (LSU) def. Chambonniere/Schlagenhauf (OLE MISS), 8-6

QF Martinez Serrano/Baroni (MSU) def. Vasquez Gehrke/Ceccon (LSU), 8-3

Sunday, Oct. 20

Doubles

SF Jovanovic/Sanchez Martinez (MSU) def. Lofman/Penzlin (LSU) 6-3, 6-4

Up Next

The Tigers will be back in action on home courts at the LSU Invitational from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3.

