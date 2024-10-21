LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Football

Brian Kelly Press Conference - Texas A&M

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by Farm Bureau, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week's news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.

Live on YouTube Listen Live (11:40 a.m. CT) Show Schedule Game Notes +0
Brian Kelly Press Conference - Texas A&M

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by Farm Bureau, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week's news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.

Brian Kelly Press Conference

Mondays | 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by Farm Bureau, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.

Show Home Schedule Roster
Download Mobile Apps Coaches Shows Radio Affiliates

Upcoming Schedule

The Brian Kelly Show

Baton Rouge, La. (TJ Ribs on Acadian)
7:00 pm CT
at

Texas A&M

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Kyle Field)
6:30 pm CT

Brian Kelly Press Conference

Baton Rouge, La. (Team Room at Football Ops)
11:40 am CT

The Brian Kelly Show

Baton Rouge, La. (TJ Ribs on Acadian)
7:00 pm CT
vs.
Flex Game: Kickoff Between 2:30 - 7 p.m. CT

Alabama

Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
Presented by LSU
TBA
View All

Football Tickets

Single-game tickets for home and away games are currently available for purchase. Call (225) 578-0100 to have a sales representative contact you directly.

Find Tickets

Related Stories

Jones, Ramos Earn SEC Football Weekly Honors

Jones, Ramos Earn SEC Football Weekly Honors

LSU's Damian Ramos (34) made a career-best four field goals at Arkansas including a career-long 48-yarder.
Gallery: Football vs Arkansas

Gallery: Football vs Arkansas

Oct. 20 Football National Rankings

Oct. 20 Football National Rankings