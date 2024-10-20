Volleyball Swept by No. 23 Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU was defeated by No. 23 Florida 10-25, 18-25, 17-25 Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

With the loss, LSU moves to 11-7 overall and 3-4 in the SEC, while Florida improves to 13-5 and 4-3 in league play.

Florida held the Tigers to season-lows of 27 kills on a .111 hitting percentage and finished the match without an ace for the first time this season. The Gators hit .367 on the match on 36 kills and registered eight aces. Defensively, LSU had four blocks and 27 digs.

Outside hitter Lainee Pyles led LSU with six kills, while middle blockers Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee split 10 kills evenly and combined for a .588 hitting efficiency on 17 errorless swings. Jones hit .625, while Lee hit .556 and had four blocks, including two solo blocks. Setter Bailey Ortega handed out 18 assists, had a team-high six digs and added three kills.

Florida outside hitter Kennedy Martin finished with 12 kills and a .417 hitting percentage, and pin hitter AC Fitzpatrick landed 10 kills on a .304 hitting percentage. Both Martin and Fitzpatrick added one block to add to their point total.

Set 1

Florida scored the first three points of the match and led 10-2 when LSU signaled for its first timeout and was down 16-6 when it used its second timeout. The Tigers scored the first point after their final timeout, but later, the Gators’ 6-0 run pushed the visiting club’s lead to 15 as they won the set, 25-10.

Set 2

LSU led 8-6 early in the set, but Florida scored four of the next five points and used an overall 9-5 run to go ahead, 15-13 by the media timeout. The Tigers burned their first timeout in the set down 20-16, but the Gators ran away with the frame thanks to a 5-2 run, winning it 25-18.

Set 3

The Gators started fast with a 5-1 lead and led 7-2 when the Tigers called a timeout. LSU scored on five of the following seven points to pull within four points at 12-8 and later cut the deficit to three points at 19-16 thanks to a 4-2 run. Florida finished strong, however, ending the match on a 6-1 run, including scoring the final five points.

Up Next

LSU ends October with road matches at No. 25 Auburn and Georgia on Oct. 25 and Oct. 27, respectively. Both matches will be streamed on SEC Network +.

