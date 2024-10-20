SAUCIER, Miss–The number 5 ranked LSU Men’s Golf team put together a strong team performance in the second round of the Fallen Oak Invitational, firing a 10-under 278 to stay in contention going into the final round of the tournament.

LSU was led on the day by senior Algot Kleen, who carded a 6-under 66 in a day where Kleen made six birdies along with an eagle on the first hole of the day. Kleen’s second round 66 was the second best score of the day across the field, and catapulted the Tigers into a comfortable position at second place.

Kleen is now 2-under overall in the tournament and sits T3 on the individual leaderboard. Kleen’s second round 66 is tied for the third-lowest round of the season by an LSU Tiger.

The Tigers saw contribution from all around the lineup, with all four of LSU’s counting scores being under par. Louisiana native Jay Mendell carded a 2-under 70 in a bogey-free round that kept the Tigers in strong position throughout the day. Both Árni Sveinsson and Alfons Bondesson posted 1-under 71s to round out the counting scores.

LSU currently trails Ole Miss by four shots with one round to play at the Fallen Oak. The Tigers and the Rebels have both been in the race for the title multiple times this season, with the Rebels falling to the Tigers in September at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate.

Fans can follow @lsumensgolf on all social platforms for updates throughout the tournament. Golfstat.com will provide live scoring for all three rounds of the Fallen Oak Invitational.

Full Team Leaderboard (Par 72)

1 Ole Miss – 289-274 -13

2 LSU – 289-278 -9

3 South Carolina – 293-281 -2

4 Illinois – 298-278 E

5 Georgia – 287-291 +2

6 Mississippi State – 289-292 +5

7 Purdue – 295-291 +10

8 Kansas – 298-292 +14

9 UTSA – 300-292 +16

10 Wisconsin – 302-292 +18

11 Southern Miss – 300-298 +22

12 Iowa – 298-302 +24

13 UNLV – 300-302 +26

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72)

1 Frankie Harris, South Carolina – 69-70 -5

2 Kye Meeks, Ole Miss – 75-65 -4

3 Algot Kleen, LSU – 76-66 -2

3 Jay Mendell, LSU – 72-70 -2

3 Árni Sveinsson, LSU – 71-71 -2

3 Four Other Players Tied

LSU Scores

T3 Algot Kleen – 76-66 -2

T3 Jay Mendell – 72-70 -2

T3 Árni Sveinsson – 71-71 -2

T32 Noah McWilliams – 70-78 +4

T41 Alfons Bondesson – 78-71 +5