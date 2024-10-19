BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will conclude its three-match home stand with a noon p.m. CT match against No. 23 Florida at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on ESPN2.

Sam Gore and Jennifer Hoffman will call the action on Sunday afternoon in the Tigers’ first ESPN2 broadcast of the season. Fans in attendance will receive an LSU volleyball t-shirt upon entrance into the PMAC.

LSU (11-6, 3-3 SEC) is looking for its third consecutive win and first against a nationally ranked opponent this season when No. 23 Florida (12-5, 3-3 SEC) comes to town.

The Tigers have won three of its last four matches after their first SEC weekend sweep featuring a 3-1 victory over Oklahoma, and defeating Texas A&M, 3-2. With those wins, the Tigers jumped 23 points to No. 61 in the latest RPI ranking. LSU’s offense was clicking last weekend, hitting .263 on 102 kills, and had 18 aces, including a season-high 11 aces versus Oklahoma. This season, LSU averages 12.86 on a .225 hitting percentage and 2.09 blocks per set, holding opponents to a .223 clip.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson still leads the SEC with 4.92 kills per set and 5.53 points per set and enters the match ranked No. 4 and No. 6 in the NCAA, respectively. Robinson averages 21.8 points and 19.3 kills per match and has eight double-doubles and seven 20-kill matches this season.

LSU’s middle blockers Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee continue to produce for the Tigers as they combine for 219 kills on a .286 hitting percentage and average 1.92 blocks per set on 127 total blocks. Jones leads the team with 1.03 blocks per set and 68 total blocks, contributing 96 kills on a .275 hitting percentage. Lee follows with 0.89 blocks per set (59 total), leads the team with a .298 hitting percentage, and has 123 kills – the second-most on the team.

Graduate transfer setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 670 total assists and No. 7 in the conference with 10.15 assists per set. Ortega has four double-doubles and three matches with 50 or more assists this season and is 156 assists shy of 3,000 career assists.

LSU trails Florida in the all-time series 16-52. The last three meetings between the clubs have been played in Gainesville, Fla., but the last time the teams faced off in Baton Rouge in 2021, LSU knocked off then No. 20 Florida, 3-1.

