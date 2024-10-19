Versus No. 23 Florida

Florida moves to .500 in league play after sweeping Texas A&M Friday night. Although winning only two of their last five matches, two of their losses were against top 15 ranked opponents No. 12 Kentucky (3-1) and No. 7 Texas (3-0). The Gators rank No. 3 in the SEC with a .289 hitting percentage on 13.06 kills per set and lead the conference with 2.08 aces per set. UF averages 2.30 blocks per set but only 11.13 digs on average, allowing a .221 opposing hitting percentage.

UF’s outside hitter, Kennedy Martin, ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 5.46 points and 4.57 kills per set and is hitting .331 on the season. She also has 26 blocks and 19 aces. Freshman middle blocker Jaela Auguste leads at the net with 1.05 blocks per set and is ranked fourth in the SEC with a .395 hitting percentage. Setter Taylor Parks leads the team with 24 aces to go along with 7.20 assists per set, and veteran libero Elli McKissock follows with 21 aces and ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 3.74 digs per set. Setter Alexis Stucky is averaging 9.35 assists per set to lead the team and has 19 blocks and 13 aces in 23 sets played.