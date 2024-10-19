SAUCIER, Miss–The LSU Men’s Golf team finished round one of the Fallen Oak Invitational at T2, shooting a 1-over 289 to trail Georgia by two strokes entering the second day of play.

The Tigers were led by sophomore Noah McWilliams, who fired a 2-under 70 in his first round of the tournament. McWilliams sits at 3rd on the individual leaderboard and rattled off three consecutive birdies from holes 11-13 to keep the Tigers in solid position.

Árni Sveinsson finished his opening round of the Fallen Oak Invitational at 1-under 71 and joined McWilliams as the second Tiger to shoot under par on the day.

Sveinsson, coming off of an individual win at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, found more success on Saturday and birdied four holes on the first nine of the tournament. The reigning SEC Freshman of the Week is currently T4 on the individual leaderboard with two rounds to play.

Sophomore Jay Mendell contributed an even par 70 to steady the ship for LSU, and the Tigers also counted senior Algot Kleen’s 4-over 76 to round out the scoring.

Full Round One Team Leaderboard (Par 72)

1 Georgia – 287 -1

2 LSU – 289 +1

2 Mississippi State – 289 +1

2 Ole Miss – 289 +1

5 South Carolina – 293 +5

6 Purdue – 295 +7

7 Illinois – 298 +10

7 Iowa – 298 +10

7 Kansas – 298 +10

10 UNLV – 300 +12

10 Southern Miss – 300 +12

10 UTSA – 300 +12

13 Wisconsin – 302 +14

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72)

1 Frankie Harris, South Carolina – 69 -3

2 Noah McWilliams, LSU – 70 -2

2 Ismael Encinas, South Carolina – 70 -2

4 Árni Sveinsson, LSU – 71 -1

4 Nine Other Players Tied – 71 -1

LSU Scores

T2 Noah McWilliams – 70 -2

T4 Árni Sveinsson – 71 -1

T13 Jay Mendell – 72 E

T49 Algot Kleen – 76 +4

T68 Alfons Bondesson – 78 +6