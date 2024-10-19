LSU Athletics Mourns the Loss of Charles Baglio, 81

BATON ROUGE – Longtime LSU football staff member Charles Baglio, a legendary athletics figure in the state of Louisiana, passed away on Friday night.

Baglio, affectionately known by all who knew him as “Coach Bags,” spent 20 years on the LSU football staff as director of external relations serving three head coaches – Nick Saban, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron – during that span.

In his 20 years on the LSU football staff, Baglio was part of three national championships and four SEC titles.

Baglio joined the LSU football staff in July of 2002 after a 34-year coaching career at Independence High School. He served as head coach at Independence High School for 22 years, winning nine district titles and reaching the state championship game twice.

He finished his prep coaching career with 205 victories making him one of the winningest high school coaches in Louisiana history. Even though his last head coaching victory came over 20 years ago, Coach Bags still ranks as one of the Top 50 winningest coaches in Louisiana high school football history.

Baglio was inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. He was part of the 2024 National High School Athletics Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class.

A native of Independence, Louisiana, Baglio graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1967 with a degree in health and physical education and then followed that with a master’s degree from SLU in 1973 in supervision and administration.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be determined.