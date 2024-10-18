Tejedo and Donegan Pace LSU Women's Golf In First Round At Stanford

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman golfer Rocio Tejedo posted 1-under par 70 and senior Aine Donegan posted an even par 71 in the opening round Friday afternoon at the Stanford Intercollegiate at the Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California.

Tejedo is tied for 15th with her 70, while Donegan is tied for 24th after one round of the three-day, 54-hole event. Both Tejedo and Donegan posted 1-under par 34 in their final nine holes of the day (holes 1-9).

The Tigers opened the event with a 5-over par score of 289 in the play 5, count 4 format, tied for eighth in the 19-team field. Host Stanford was one of three teams under par in taking the first-round lead, posting an 11-under par score of 273 with USC seven shots back at 4-under 280 and Virginia in third at 1-under 283.

LSU also counted a 2-over 73 from California native junior Taylor Riley and senior Elsa Svensson posted a 4-over 75.

The Tigers as a team finished third in par four scoring at 7-over par and was T6 in par 5 scoring at 4-under par. Tejedo is T3 in the field at -2 on the par 4 holes. LSU had 13 birdies overall for the day and Donegan with 14 pars was T5 in the field.

The individual leader is Megha Ganne of Stanford with a 5-under par 66. She is two shots ahead of five other golfers that posted a 3-under par 68.

After playing late in the opening round, the Tigers will be off in the morning wave in the second round on Saturday, beginning at 10:25 a.m. CT. Live scoring is available at scoreboard.clippd.com and the Stanford Intercollegiate tab on the home page.

Stanford Intercollegiate

Stanford Golf Course – Stanford, California

First Round Team Round (Par 284)

1 Stanford – 273 -11

2 Southern California – 280 -4

3 Virginia – 283 -1

4 Princeton – 285 +1

5 Arizona State – 286 +2

6 Texas – 287 +3

7 Washington – 288 +4

8 LSU – 289 +5

8 San Jose State – 289 +5

10 Iowa State – 291 +7

11 SMU – 292 +8

12 UCLA – 293 +9

12 UC Davis – 293 +9

14 California – 297 +13

14 Colorado – 297 +13

16 Pepperdine – 298 +14

16 Denver – 298 +14

18 San Diego State – 304 +20

19 Oregon State – 307 +23

Top 5 Individuals (Par 71)

1 Megha Ganne, Stanford – 66 -5

2 Davian Hanh, CSU Fullerton – 68 -3

2 Jasmine Koo, Southern California – 68 -3

2 Beth Coulter, Arizona State – 68 -3

2 Beth Propeck, Virginia – 68 -3

2 Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford – 68 -3

LSU Scores

T15 Rocio Tejedo – 70 -1

T23 Aine Donegan – 71 E

T39 Taylor Riley – 73 +2

T61 Elsa Svensson – 75 +4

T78 Josefin Widal – 77 +6