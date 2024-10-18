Soccer Earns Point In College Station, Battles Texas A&M to 2-2 Draw

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The LSU Soccer Team (7-7-2, 2-5-1 SEC) will bring home a point after battling Texas A&M (8-7-1, 3-4-1 SEC) to a 2-2 draw on Friday night at Ellis Field.

The Aggies opened the scoring on the night in the 54th minute when MaKihya McDonald finished a one-on-one chance by slotting a ball into the bottom left corner. It took just 94 seconds for the Tigers to respond as Sydney Cheesman scored from the penalty spot to tie it at 1-1.

LSU’s second goal of the night came in the 64th minute as Ava Galligan capitalized on chaos in the box to score a right-footed finish from eight yards out. Texas A&M’s second and the final goal of the game came in the 81st minute when Sydney Becerra’s stunning free kick from 23 yards out found the top left corner.

“Overall, we’re excited to get a point on the road. A&M is a really difficult place to come, so I’m happy with the grit and determination of the team,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “Our players did well and focused on the game plan. Obviously disappointing to give up the lead at the end there, but all credit to Sydney Becerra for a fantastic finish on the free kick.”

“I thought Texas A&M was the better team in the first half. It was more of a defensive effort for us to start out, but Kelsey Major had a good first half for us and got behind them a couple of times. We had conversations at half time about how we can progress the ball a little bit quicker. I thought the addition of Emerson DeLuca and Riley MacDonald, two of our freshmen, in the second half gave us a little bit more energy.”

The conference matchup opened with a cagey first half as neither team could create quality chances. The host Aggies created nine shots in the first 45 minutes, but none that truly tested the LSU defense. LSU goalkeeper Audur Scheving registered five saves, stopping shots in the 15th, 30th, 31st, 35th and 40th minutes to keep the Aggies at bay.

The Tigers had two shots in the first half, a chance after a corner by defender Jazmin Ferguson in the 2nd minute and a shot wide left by midfielder Danielle Shannon in the second half.

The second half was a fiery contest as both teams came out of the locker room hunting for a goal. The hosts opened the scoring in the 54th minute. Grace Ivey played a long through ball that found McDonald, who broke into the box and slotted a right footed ground shot that skipped past Scheving and into the bottom corner.

Only 94 seconds later, a handball was called in the Texas A&M box after forward Sage Glover ripped a strong shot that was blocked by an Aggie defender. Following a VAR review, the referee pointed to the penalty spot to confirm the handball offense. Cheesman stepped up to the penalty spot and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way as her shot slotted easily into the right corner. The goal marked the first for Cheesman in her collegiate career.

“Obviously a well finished penalty from Syd (Cheesman). She had a lot of composure in that moment,” said Hudson.

LSU took its first lead of the night in the 64th minute. A Texas A&M defender cleared a cross sent into the box, but Galligan was able to pounce on the weak clearance and gain possession. The sophomore took a touch then sent a strong right-footed effort into the left corner from eight yards out to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead on the night. The goal was Galligan’s fifth this season and her second in SEC play.

“Ava (Galligan) came up big for us in the box, scrapping around, finding the ball, and then putting it home.”

The Aggies chased for an equalizer, down one staff member as head coach G Guerrieri was sent off following persistent infringement in the 64th minute. Despite being down their head coach, the Aggies were relentless in testing LSU’s defense, with Scheving saving a shot in the 75th minute to keep the Tigers ahead.

The tying goal came in the 81st minute. Becerra lined up her shot on the left, 24 yards from outside the box and sent a curling effort over the wall and past the outstretched Scheving into the top left corner to tie the match at 2-2 on the night.

Neither team could find a winner in the final nine minutes of the match and the full time whistle blew with the score at 2-2.

The Aggies outshot LSU 24-6, with the shot on goal count coming in at 9-3 in favor of Texas A&M. LSU’s Scheving finished with seven saves, a single-game season high for the Icelandic goalkeeper that saw her tally increase to 54 on the year.

“I thought Audi (Scheving) had some really big moments for us in goal and kept us in the game with some fantastic saves,” added Hudson. “Texas A&M created opportunities but didn’t capitalize.”

LSU returns home for its final home game of the 2024 regular season and senior night next week, taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, October 24.

