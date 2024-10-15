LSU Tennis Complex Set To Host 2024 ITA Southern Regional
BATON ROUGE, La. – The ITA Southern Regional will run through Baton Rouge as players from 18 different schools will open up the 2024 ITA Southern Regional at 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday, October 15. The regional will conclude on Monday, October 21. The majority of the matches will be played at the LSU Tennis Complex but the LSU UREC courts will be utilized in the beginning of the tournament due to the number of matches played.
Attendance is free of charge throughout the whole tournament to the LSU Tennis Complex, with fans only needing to comply with LSU’s clear bag policy when entering the complex.
ITA Tournament Page | Tournament Hub
ITA Southern Regional
The host team, LSU, will be joined by 18 other schools including Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Jacksonville State University, Auburn University, Mississippi State University, Nicholls State University, Samford University, Troy University, Tulane University, UAB, University of Alabama, University of Louisiana, University of Mississippi, University of New Orleans, University of North Alabama, University of South Alabama, and the University of Southern Mississippi.
Two rounds of singles qualifying will open up the regional on Wednesday. The daily schedule is below.
Tiger TidBits
Seven members of the LSU Men’s Tennis team will be competing this weekend. The participating Tigers include Brock Anderson, Rudy Ceccon, Jamie Diack, Charles Hobbs, Aleksi Lofman, Ishaan Ravichander, and Alessio Vasquez.
Daily Schedule
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Schedule: Singles Qualifying (Rounds of 64 or 32), Singles Qualifying Consolation
Qualifying Draws: Singles | Consolation
Agate Results: Day 1 Results
Thursday, Oct. 17
Schedule: Main Draw Singles (Round of 64), Main Draw Doubles (Round of 64)
Main Draws: Singles | Doubles
Agate Results: Day 2 Results
Friday, Oct. 18
Schedule: Main Draw Singles (Rounds of 32 and 16), Main Draw Doubles (Round of 32), Consolation Draws
Live Results (Starts with Round of 16 at 2 p.m. CT): Championship/North Courts Live Stats, South Court Live Stats
Main Draws: Singles | Doubles
Agate Results: Day 3 Results
Saturday, Oct. 19
Schedule: Main Draw Singles (Quarterfinals), Main Draw Doubles (Round of 16 & Quarterfinals)
Live Results: Championship/North Courts Live Stats
Live Video: LSUsports.net/tennisvideo
Draws: Singles | Doubles
Agate Results: Day 4 Results
Sunday, Oct. 20
Schedule: Main Draw Singles Semifinals, Main Draw Doubles Semifinals
Draws: Singles | Doubles
Live Results: Championship/North Courts Live Stats
Live Video: LSUsports.net/tennisvideo
Results: Day 5 Results
Monday, Oct. 21
Schedule: Main Draw Singles Final, Main Draw Doubles Final
Draws: Singles | Doubles
Live Results: Live Stats
Live Video: LSUsports.net/tennisvideo
Singles Championship Result: TBD
Doubles Championship Result: TBD
The most up to date information can be found on the ITA Tournament Page and the Tournament Hub located on lsusports.net under the men’s tennis tab. Live stats will be available beginning Friday, Oct. 18 starting with Round of 16 at 2 p.m. CT. Live video will be available beginning Sunday, Oct. 19.
Follow Us
For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.