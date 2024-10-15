LSU Tennis Complex Set To Host 2024 ITA Southern Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – The ITA Southern Regional will run through Baton Rouge as players from 18 different schools will open up the 2024 ITA Southern Regional at 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday, October 15. The regional will conclude on Monday, October 21. The majority of the matches will be played at the LSU Tennis Complex but the LSU UREC courts will be utilized in the beginning of the tournament due to the number of matches played.

Attendance is free of charge throughout the whole tournament to the LSU Tennis Complex, with fans only needing to comply with LSU’s clear bag policy when entering the complex.

ITA Southern Regional

The host team, LSU, will be joined by 18 other schools including Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Jacksonville State University, Auburn University, Mississippi State University, Nicholls State University, Samford University, Troy University, Tulane University, UAB, University of Alabama, University of Louisiana, University of Mississippi, University of New Orleans, University of North Alabama, University of South Alabama, and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Two rounds of singles qualifying will open up the regional on Wednesday. The daily schedule is below.

Tiger TidBits

Seven members of the LSU Men’s Tennis team will be competing this weekend. The participating Tigers include Brock Anderson, Rudy Ceccon, Jamie Diack, Charles Hobbs, Aleksi Lofman, Ishaan Ravichander, and Alessio Vasquez.

Daily Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Schedule: Singles Qualifying (Rounds of 64 or 32), Singles Qualifying Consolation

Qualifying Draws: Singles | Consolation

Agate Results: Day 1 Results

Thursday, Oct. 17

Schedule: Main Draw Singles (Round of 64), Main Draw Doubles (Round of 64)

Main Draws: Singles | Doubles

Agate Results: Day 2 Results

Friday, Oct. 18

Schedule: Main Draw Singles (Rounds of 32 and 16), Main Draw Doubles (Round of 32), Consolation Draws

Live Results (Starts with Round of 16 at 2 p.m. CT): Championship/North Courts Live Stats, South Court Live Stats

Main Draws: Singles | Doubles

Agate Results: Day 3 Results

Saturday, Oct. 19

Schedule: Main Draw Singles (Quarterfinals), Main Draw Doubles (Round of 16 & Quarterfinals)

Live Results: Championship/North Courts Live Stats

Live Video: LSUsports.net/tennisvideo

Draws: Singles | Doubles

Agate Results: Day 4 Results

Sunday, Oct. 20

Schedule: Main Draw Singles Semifinals, Main Draw Doubles Semifinals

Draws: Singles | Doubles

Live Results: Championship/North Courts Live Stats

Live Video: LSUsports.net/tennisvideo

Results: Day 5 Results

Monday, Oct. 21

Schedule: Main Draw Singles Final, Main Draw Doubles Final

Draws: Singles | Doubles

Live Results: Live Stats

Live Video: LSUsports.net/tennisvideo

Singles Championship Result: TBD

Doubles Championship Result: TBD

The most up to date information can be found on the ITA Tournament Page and the Tournament Hub located on lsusports.net under the men’s tennis tab. Live stats will be available beginning Friday, Oct. 18 starting with Round of 16 at 2 p.m. CT. Live video will be available beginning Sunday, Oct. 19.

