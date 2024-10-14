SEC Network to Cover Tuesday of LSU Men's Basketball at SEC Tipoff

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon’s appearance at the podium in the main media room of SEC Tipoff will be available Tuesday at 11:20 a.m. streaming on SEC Network+.

The coverage is part of the SEC Media Day for men’s basketball that will be taking place throughout the day at the Grand Bohemian Hotel.

Coach Matt McMahon will be joined by senior Cam Carter and junior Jalen Reed through the various rotations involving ESPN, CBS, Sirius/XM Radio and others during their two-hour session.

Coach McMahon, Carter and Reed will appear on the over-the-air SEC Network set beginning at 11:50 a.m. with host Peter Burns and analysts Daymeon Fishback, Pat Bradley and Ron Slay.

All 16 teams will rotate through the various rooms of the event on Tuesday with the women’s teams following on Wednesday.