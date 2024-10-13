LSU Gold
LSU Students, Fans Invited To Basketball Practice Monday, 3:30 p.m.; Free Pizza For Students

BATON ROUGE – Coach Matt McMahon will have his 2024-25 LSU Basketball team on display for students and fans Monday at 3:30 p.m. on the main floor of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Fans are asked to enter the southwest corridor entrance of the PMAC on the ground level and there will be free pizza while supplies last for students. Fans are asked to park in lot 108 across from the football ops building on Skip Bertman Drive.

The Tigers will be two weeks and a day from their public free exhibition game (Oct. 29) when they take the floor Monday afternoon. That exhibition game will be against Loyola (N.O.) at 7 p.m. The regular season opener is set for Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. at home against ULM.

Also on Monday, single game tickets for non-conference games and mini-plans will go on sale at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and at LSUTix.net.

