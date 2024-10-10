The 2024-2025 season holds plenty of promise for LSU Men’s Basketball as it looks to build on the momentum established under third-year head coach Matt McMahon. After advancing to postseason play a year ago in a season that included back-to-back wins over ranked teams South Carolina and Kentucky, LSU aims to make a deeper postseason run, powered by a blend of experienced returnees, exciting newcomers, and a revamped coaching staff.

Key Returning Players

LSU’s roster stability is a significant strength heading into the season, as the Tigers return several key contributors. Junior forwards Jalen Reed and Tyrell Ward, along with sophomore guard Mike Williams III, were all starters last year and look to elevate their games. Reed and Ward demonstrated the program’s focus on player development, making significant strides from their freshman and sophomore seasons. Reed, a versatile 6-10 forward, showcased an improved offensive game, while Ward, at 6-6, became a consistent scoring threat and defensive presence on the wing.

Williams III also made his mark as a tenacious defender and steady playmaker, starting in 22 games last season. His development as a scorer will be crucial to LSU’s success, especially as he takes on more leadership responsibilities in the backcourt.

Fifth-year senior Derek Fountain returns for his third year at LSU, bringing veteran leadership and a gritty work ethic. Known for his ability to do the dirty work—rebounding, defending, and setting screens—Fountain’s experience will be invaluable for a relatively young team.

Daimion Collins, who missed nearly the entire SEC schedule last year due to a shoulder injury, has been cleared for full participation. A 6-9 forward, Collins was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, and his return to health is a massive boost for the Tigers. Known for his athleticism and shot-blocking ability, Collins has the potential to be a game-changer in the paint.

Highly Ranked Recruiting and Transfer Class

McMahon and his staff brought in a top-tier recruiting class, ranked No. 14 in the 247Sports composite rankings. Freshmen Vyctorius Miller, Curtis Givens III and Robert Miller III are expected to make an immediate impact.

“Vyctorious Miller is very talented guard with good size at 6-5,” McMahon said. “I think he has great IQ, feel for the game, and can score in a variety of different ways and is also a very good playmaker. He’s been one of our tops in assist-to-turnover ratio in the workouts this fall.”

Givens III, a 6-3 point guard, has been praised for his consistency and shooting ability.

“Curtis Givens III has been everything we were expecting at the point guard position,” McMahon explained. “Just rock-solid consistency, relentless worker, and he’s shooting the ball exceptionally well from three.”

Miller III, a 6-11 forward with a 7-5 wingspan, has bulked up to 229 pounds and could be a force in the frontcourt with his shot-blocking and perimeter shooting.

“Robert Miller III has done a terrific job with (basketball strength) coach (Mike) Chatman in the weight room and is really talented. He’s not a back-to-the-basket, old-school post player. He’s very skilled, he shoots it well from three, and provides shot blocking, length, and athleticism around the rim.”

In addition to the freshmen, LSU dipped into the transfer portal to bring in three key players: Cam Carter, Jordan Sears, and Dji Bailey.

“All three guys impact winning,” McMahon said. “They had a combined 47 points per game of production last year, and we’re very excited about those three.”

Carter, who previously played at Kansas State, brings familiarity with high-level competition and will add depth to the backcourt. Sears, a scoring guard, and Bailey, a versatile wing, are expected to provide offensive firepower and defensive intensity.

New Faces on the Sidelines

LSU’s coaching staff has undergone significant changes, headlined by the addition of Associate Head Coach David Patrick and Assistant Coach Jalen Courtney-Williams. Patrick, who brings extensive experience as a head coach and international coaching credentials from the 2024 Olympics with the Australian team, returns to LSU after previously serving as an assistant under Johnny Jones.

Courtney-Williams, a former LSU player, joins the staff after a successful coaching career at multiple programs. His connection to the program and understanding of LSU’s culture will resonate with the players. The two new hires join returning assistants Casey Long, Tim Kaine and Ronrico White, forming a strong, cohesive unit.

A Challenging Non-Conference Slate

LSU’s non-conference schedule is designed to prepare the team for the rigors of SEC play, with several high-profile matchups on the schedule. The Tigers will play at Kansas State, and LSU will compete in the SEC/ACC Challenge against Florida State at home and versus SMU in Frisco, Texas. The Tigers will also play in the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia, where LSU will take on Pittsburgh in the opening round and could face either Wisconsin or UCF in the second game. Tickets for the Tigers’ home gamers are available now at LSUTix.net.