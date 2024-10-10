Cross Country to Close Regular Season in Tallahassee on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team is on the road for the final regular season meet of the year as they travel to Florida State for their annual invitational hosted at Apalachee Regional Park.

Friday, October 11th | Apalachee Regional Park, Tallahassee, Fla.

Men’s 8K | 6:40 a.m. CT | Course Map

Women’s 5K | 7:20 a.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results | Meet Information

The final meet prior to the SEC Championships is set to start with the men’s 8k at 6:40 a.m. CT on Friday, and will close with the women’s 5k at 7:20 a.m. This weekend’s meet will not be live streamed.

Teams competing at the Florida State XC Invitational alongside LSU will be Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, South Florida, Troy, UCF and others.

Last time out the Tigers competed in Fayetteville, Ark., at the Chile Pepper XC Festival where the women put on a stellar performance, finishing in front of a ranked Arkansas squad.

Leading the way for the Tigers on the women’s side in the 5k was Lorena Rangel Batres taking seventh place with a personal-best time of 16:36.7, shaving over 30 seconds off her previous best. Right behind her was her best friend Michaela Rose taking eighth with a PR of 16:41.4, also shaving over 30 seconds off her previous best.

Rounding out the scoring for the Tigers were Ella Chesnut (11th, 16:53.2), Callie Hardy (14th, 16:59.7) and Sophia Jungling (35th, 17:31.8) all erasing their previous personal-best times entering the meet.

The women finished second as a team with a score of 75 points behind one of the newest SEC members in Texas who scored 42 on the day. This performance led to the Tigers receiving votes in the national rankings.

