Beach Partners With Building Brilliant Futures

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Beach Volleyball has partnered with Building Brilliant Futures to provide free clinics for 5th through 8th grade kids every Tuesday of October at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

“It’s hard to even explain how good and important these clinics are,” said head coach Russell Brock. “LSU is so important to our state and our city. To be able to help make this school more accessible and hopefully make a positive impact on the area we live in is a huge privilege. Community service is an important pillar of our culture, so to do it as a team and to have other programs joining in is really rewarding.”

Building Brilliant Futures works with inner city colleges and universities to reach 5th–8th grade youth, where we teach life skills, wellness and empowerment. We make opportunities possible; we are helping to build brilliant futures.

“We’ve had student athletes from softball, women’s golf, club volleyball and women’s tennis come help out,” said Brock. “I know the kids have really enjoyed their involvement. This kind of collaboration is so important to developing a deeply caring community.”