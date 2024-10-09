Basketball Season Is Almost Here! Coach McMahon, Cam Carter, Jalen Reed Set For SEC Tipoff Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – Another notice to basketball fans that the 2024-25 season is just around the corner begins next Tuesday when the LSU Tigers take part in the annual SEC Tipoff at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Birmingham.

For the first time, all 16 men’s team will take part in the event on Tuesday with live coverage for fans throughout the day on the SEC Network. Podium coverage will also be available streaming on SECN+.

Joining Matt McMahon for his third SEC Tipoff will be Cam Carter, the senior transfer from Kansas State who hails from Donaldsonville, Louisiana; and, junior Jalen Reed from Mississippi who has shown the benefits of the LSU coaching staff’s player development program as his improvement from the freshman to sophomore season showed in 2023-24.

Carter last season for the Wildcats started all 34 games and played 35.5 minutes per game. He averaged 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Reed improved the majority of his numbers in 2023-24, playing in 32 games with 20 starts. He averaged 7.9 points and 4.1 rebounds with 10 games in double figures.

Besides the SEC Network set and visiting with writers from through the league and nationally, Sirius XM will be recording interviews with all the participants for use on their college sports shows and ESPN will have a couple of rooms recording copy for future use. The SEC also has a big social room that allows the players and coaches to show their “fun” side with some interactive displays.

For LSU students and fans, the Tigers will be on display prior to going to Birmingham with a special open practice Monday (Oct. 14) at 3:30 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center. Students will be treated to free pizza while supplies last.

Students are also reminded to look for Coach McMahon and player Curtis Givens in the Quad area of campus starting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday for rides to your next class and free sliders from Walk-Ons.